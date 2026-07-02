Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell Named 2026 WNBA All-Star Starters

Published on July 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - For the third-consecutive year Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell have been named WNBA All-Stars, with all three this year representing the Indiana Fever as starters, as chosen by fans (50%), players (25%) and media (25%). The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Chicago at United Center on Saturday, July 25, and broadcast on ABC (8:30 p.m. ET).

Boston, Clark and Mitchell have been staples at the WNBA All-Star game for the past three years, all three appearing in 2024 and 2025, with Boston and Mitchell also being part of the 2023 team. However, this year will mark the first time all three have been voted as starters, with Boston previously earning the honor in 2023 and 2025, and Clark doing so in 2024 and 2025. Mitchell's selection as a WNBA All-Star starter marks the first time in her career she has earned said achievement, after being named a replacement starter in 2025.

The trio now join Tamika Catchings (10 time All-Star) as the only other players in Indiana Fever history to be named to a WNBA All-Star roster three or more times, with Boston and Mitchell earning their fourth selection, and Clark her third.

This year Boston is currently averaging a career-high 17.0 points per game, while also averaging 8.6 rebounds per game, the ninth-best in the WNBA this season. Boston's 2.9 assists per game are tied for the third-most in the WNBA among frontcourt players. From the three-point line Boston has already set a new career single-season record, recording 20 three-pointers made, more than her previous three seasons combined (17). Boston also made franchise history this year, moving into second place all-time with 1,198 rebounds, only behind Tamika Catchings.

Since joining the league ahead of 2023, Boston's All-Star selection is the fourth in four years as well as her third being chosen as an WNBA All-Star starter (2023, 2025, 2026).

Clark is also averaging a career-high points per game with 21.2, good for the fifth highest in the WNBA this season. Meanwhile, Clark's 8.2 assists per game are the second best in the league. Clark has hit several major milestones already this year, including surpassing 1,000 career points and 500 career assists, becoming the fastest player in the WNBA to do so. Recording her 14th 20+ point and 10+ assist game, Clark passed Courtney Vandersloot for the most in WNBA history. Additionally, Clark set a new WNBA record for most consecutive 20+ point and 5+ assists games with six.

This year marks the third-consecutive year Clark has been named as a WNBA All-Star starter, being named in each of her three professional seasons since drafted into the league in 2024. Clark joins Catchings, Boston and Mitchell as the only four players in Fever history to earn three or more WNBA All-Star selections.

Mitchell's All-Star starter selection comes during a season in which she is averaging a career-high 21.6 points per game, the third highest within the league this year. Additionally, Mitchell leads the league in double-digit games, having scored 10+ points in all 19 games played this season. Earlier this year Mitchell became the second player in Fever history to eclipse 5,000 career points, joining Catchings, while also moving into eighth place all-time in WNBA history for three pointers made.

This year marks the first time in Mitchell's career she has been named as a WNBA All-Star starter, and the fourth overall time she has been selected.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 2, 2026

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