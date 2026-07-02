Triple All-Star Honors for Fever Big Three

Published on July 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







For the first time in franchise history, the Indiana Fever roster three WNBA All-Star starters. After the league's announcement on Thursday, Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, and Aliyah Boston have officially earned WNBA All-Star starter honors. Just four starters were selected from the Eastern Conference, and three of them wear Fever threads.

Three starters is the most of any WNBA team this season.

The 2026 All-Star selection is Mitchell's fourth consecutive, Clark's third consecutive, and Boston's fourth consecutive selection. As Indiana continues to grow together, the Fever's core consistently proves its elite potential in the WNBA.

Mitchell, Clark, and Boston are Indiana's top three scorers this season with 21.6, 21.2, and 17 points per game, respectively. Those marks land Mitchell at third in the league, Clark is fifth, and Boston is 17th. Three top-20 scorers - and those numbers don't even begin to quantify the value the trio of All-Stars brings to the Fever.

Mitchell is having a career-year in her ninth season with the franchise - her 21.6 points per game are a career-best, as well as her 49.5 percent shooting from the floor. She's hitting over 40 percent of her 3-point attempts per game, and has already recorded two games of 30 or more points scored.

"She's just the ultimate pro," coach Stephanie White said of Mitchell. "She's a pro's pro. She doesn't get too high, she doesn't get too low. When she uses her voice, it matters. It resonates. She's been through a lot in this league, and she understands the situation, and she understands moments, so for her to just be a steadying influence for our team is important. She's been more vocal this year than I heard her most of last year, and so I'm just really proud of her.

"...Just when you think Kelsey Mitchell can't get any better or faster, she does."

Mitchell's veteran leadership holds down the locker room, but her backcourt pairing with third-year guard Caitlin Clark holds down the Fever offense.

Clark has kept improving in her third season as a pro after losing most of her second year in the league to injuries. She's notching 21.2 points, four rebounds, and over eight assists per game. Her turnover numbers are a career-low 4.6 per game, and like Mitchell, Clark's 43 percent shooting from the field is a career-best mark.

With Clark and Mitchell in the backcourt, the floor opens up for Boston's game. After averaging less than one attempt from deep per game last season, Boston is shooting 2.6 3-pointers a game this season. Coach Stephanie White made that a point of emphasis for Boston's offseason, and she's delivered in a big way. Boston is shooting a career-high 42.6 percent from beyond the arc, and it's contributing to her career-high mark of 17 points per game.

Defensively, Boston anchors the Fever. Her presence in the post is a deterrent for opponents, and she's a top-15 shot blocker in the league. Boston's leadership has also taken a leap as the fourth-year center recognizes her value as a critical piece of the Fever's roster.

"You watched her sort of just blossom [last season]," White said of Boston. "...Her game, her leadership, her confidence...and I think she's just continued to carry it over. She's solid, you know, she doesn't get too high, she doesn't get too low...she's an elite communicator. You trust her to make the right play and to make the right read.

"She brings people together. She's a connector, which is so important, and she just continues to lead by example and be a vocal leader for our team."

The synergy between Mitchell, Clark, and Boston is undeniable. Each of the three has recorded at least one 30-point scoring outing this season, and Clark and Boston became the first WNBA teammates to record 30-point double-doubles in the same contest when the Fever defeated the Chicago Sky in early June.

"When you have the bookends - when you have a point guard and you have a center that you know are special - you can build a team around that," White said. "And certainly then you add in Kelsey, who had already been here...it can make for some really special things."

The Fever three now add another accolade to their resumes as they earn concurrent All-Star starter selections. Indiana celebrates its trio of stars as they prepare to travel to Chicago for the WNBA's 22nd All-Star Game. The game is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, at Chicago's United Center.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 2, 2026

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