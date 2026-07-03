Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 76, Washington Mystics 81

Published on July 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Sika Kone, and Angel Reese; this starting five has a 0-1 record.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Washington Mystics is now 33-35 overall and 14-21 on the road.

The Dream recorded 42 points in the paint.

The Dream forced 28 turnovers resulting in 28 points.

The Dream had 13 steals on the night.

Kone recorded her first career start.

Howard finished the night with a team-high 5 steals, her third game of the season with 5+ steals.

Gray eclipsed 1500 career field goals, becoming the 57th player in WNBA history to achieve the feat.

Reese recorded her 13th double-double of the season.

Following her second steal of the night, Canda recorded 400 career steals.

PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS

Rhyne Howard: 24 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals

Allisha Gray: 17 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Angel Reese: 13 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Jordin Canada: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals

Naz Hillmon: 5 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 2, 2026

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