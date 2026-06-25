Dream Drops Road Game to Valkyries

Published on June 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







The Atlanta Dream's four-game winning streak came to an end with a 77-66 loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday night.

It took three quarters for shots to begin to fall, but it was too little, too late for the Eastern Conference's top team.

After trailing the Valkyries by as many as 26 points, Atlanta held Golden State scoreless for more than half of the fourth quarter and put together a 21-6 run to bring the Dream within 10 points. Sparked by an impassioned bench, Atlanta shot 10-for-15 during the period - its most efficient of the game - before giving up a series of Golden State baskets that ultimately sealed the result.

"In the fourth quarter, we brought in players off the bench, and that gave us a lot of energy," Head Coach Karl Smesko said. "We made a run that got us back in the game and gave us a chance to try to pull something off. Give the Valkyries credit. They hit a couple of 3-pointers to kind of close it out."

Center Madina Okot spearheaded the effort by Atlanta's bench, which outscored the Valkyries' reserves 26-14. Each of the five available bench players saw 11 or more minutes during the game, while Indya Nivar and Sika Kone's +14 ratings - the only positive plus-minus for the Dream - underscored the effort by Atlanta's substitutes.

Okot built on Monday's performance against the Tempo, scoring 16 points and adding five rebounds to lead the Dream in scoring. She also contributed to Atlanta's success in the paint, as the Dream built a 42-22 advantage in points in the paint and outrebounded the Valkyries 34-32.

"It's just staying ready and being ready whenever my team needs me and bringing whatever I have to bring to help my team win," Okot said.

Despite scoring on its first three possessions of the game, Atlanta was held to its fewest first-half point total of the season, managing just 27 points in the first 20 minutes. The team shot 30.3% from the field, far off the pace of the Valkyries, who shot 55.2% from the field and 53.3% from 3-point range. The Dream struggled from beyond the arc in the first half, making just 1 of 10 attempts.

"I think it was just a little bit of everything," said Angel Reese, who recorded another double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. "We did get the shots that we wanted. We were able to get shots that we like to take a lot; we just didn't hit them tonight."

The team's struggles continued in the third quarter as Atlanta recorded as many fouls as points halfway through the period. The Dream was dealt another blow when forward Allisha Gray sustained an upper-body injury, sidelining her for the remainder of the game.

Forward Rhyne Howard scored 12 points and dished out 3 assists in a team-high 31 minutes, while Gray and guard Jordin Canada each finished with 8 points.

Both teams return to action Friday night for a rematch at the Chase Center in San Francisco.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 25, 2026

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