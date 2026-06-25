Phoenix Mercury's Alyssa Thomas Receives Flagrant Foul 2 Penalty and a One-Game Suspension

Published on June 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - Upon postgame review, the Phoenix Mercury's Alyssa Thomas has received a Flagrant Foul 2 penalty and a one-game suspension for recklessly making contact with her fist to the throat area of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, it was announced today by the WNBA.

The incident, for which Thomas was deemed to have committed a non-basketball act, occurred with 6:52 remaining in the second quarter of the Mercury's 111-109 win over the Fever last night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Per WNBA rule, the League Office has the option, following its review of any game, to reclassify a Flagrant foul or to classify as Flagrant any foul not called as such during a game and may impose a fine and/or suspension.

Thomas will serve her suspension on June 27, when the Mercury visit the Toronto Tempo.







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