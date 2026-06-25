Minnesota Lynx Waive Teaira McCowan
Published on June 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has waived center Teaira McCowan.
The Lynx will take on the Dallas Wings on Sunday, June 28 at 1:00 p.m. CT. Tickets for all regular season home games are on sale now at www.lynxbasketball.com/tickets.
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
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