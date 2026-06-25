Minnesota Lynx Waive Teaira McCowan

Published on June 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has waived center Teaira McCowan.

The Lynx will take on the Dallas Wings on Sunday, June 28 at 1:00 p.m. CT. Tickets for all regular season home games are on sale now at www.lynxbasketball.com/tickets.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 25, 2026

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