Minnesota Lynx Waive Teaira McCowan
WNBA Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota Lynx Waive Teaira McCowan

Published on June 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release


Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has waived center Teaira McCowan.

The Lynx will take on the Dallas Wings on Sunday, June 28 at 1:00 p.m. CT. Tickets for all regular season home games are on sale now at www.lynxbasketball.com/tickets.

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