Postgame Notes: MIN vs PDX (6.15.26)
Published on June 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
MINNESOTA LYNX 107 (11-3), PORTLAND FIRE 74 (7-9)
June 15, 2026
Lynx notes
Player Notes
Nia Coffey posted 15 points on 6-of-8 (75.0%) shooting from the floor and a perfect 3-of-3 from deep, also adding five rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks, marking her second 15+ point game of the season (12th career).
Coffey's performance marked only the seventh 5x3 (pts/reb/ast/stl/blk) game in franchise history (Nicky Anosike, Napheesa Collier x2, Sylvia Fowles x2, Maya Moore).
Natasha Howard scored a game-high 18 points on 6-of-11 (54.5%) shooting from the floor, also adding six rebounds, two steals and an assist, marking her seventh 15+ point/5+ rebound game of the season (118th career).
Olivia Miles totaled 12 points on 6-of-8 (75.0%) shooting from the floor, along with five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Miles has now posted at least 10 points while shooting 55%+ from the floor in six-straight games, the second-longest streak by a guard in WNBA history.
With tonight's win, Miles is now tied with Paige Bueckers for the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 250+ points and 50+ assists.
Courtney Williams added 16 points tonight on 6-of-9 (66.67%) shooting from the floor, also recording five rebounds and four assists for her ninth 15+ point/5+ rebound game of the season (85th career).
Team Notes
For the first time in franchise history, Minnesota finished tonight's game with seven players in double-figure scoring: Howard (18), Williams (16), Coffey (15), Kayla McBride (14), Miles (12), Maya Caldwell (11), Anastasiia Olairi Kosu (11).
Tonight marks the 42nd time Minnesota has totaled 100+ points (regular and postseason). The Lynx are now 40-2 overall in 100+ point games, winning the last 32 since an 112-105 loss to Phoenix at Target Center on July 13, 2011.
With tonight's 33-point win, the Lynx have now recorded two 30+ point wins this season and 18 such performances in franchise history.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 16, 2026
- Sparks Tripped by Golden State - Los Angeles Sparks
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 78, Sparks 58 - Golden State Valkyries
- Las Vegas Aces Unable to Overcome Early Deficit, Fall 96-66 at Dallas - Las Vegas Aces
- Valkyries Lead by as Many as 24 Points in Wire-To-Wire Victory over Sparks - Golden State Valkyries
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs PDX (6.15.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Wings Crush Defending Champs - Dallas Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.