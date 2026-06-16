Postgame Notes: MIN vs PDX (6.15.26)

Published on June 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX 107 (11-3), PORTLAND FIRE 74 (7-9)

June 15, 2026

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Nia Coffey posted 15 points on 6-of-8 (75.0%) shooting from the floor and a perfect 3-of-3 from deep, also adding five rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks, marking her second 15+ point game of the season (12th career).

Coffey's performance marked only the seventh 5x3 (pts/reb/ast/stl/blk) game in franchise history (Nicky Anosike, Napheesa Collier x2, Sylvia Fowles x2, Maya Moore).

Natasha Howard scored a game-high 18 points on 6-of-11 (54.5%) shooting from the floor, also adding six rebounds, two steals and an assist, marking her seventh 15+ point/5+ rebound game of the season (118th career).

Olivia Miles totaled 12 points on 6-of-8 (75.0%) shooting from the floor, along with five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Miles has now posted at least 10 points while shooting 55%+ from the floor in six-straight games, the second-longest streak by a guard in WNBA history.

With tonight's win, Miles is now tied with Paige Bueckers for the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 250+ points and 50+ assists.

Courtney Williams added 16 points tonight on 6-of-9 (66.67%) shooting from the floor, also recording five rebounds and four assists for her ninth 15+ point/5+ rebound game of the season (85th career).

Team Notes

For the first time in franchise history, Minnesota finished tonight's game with seven players in double-figure scoring: Howard (18), Williams (16), Coffey (15), Kayla McBride (14), Miles (12), Maya Caldwell (11), Anastasiia Olairi Kosu (11).

Tonight marks the 42nd time Minnesota has totaled 100+ points (regular and postseason). The Lynx are now 40-2 overall in 100+ point games, winning the last 32 since an 112-105 loss to Phoenix at Target Center on July 13, 2011.

With tonight's 33-point win, the Lynx have now recorded two 30+ point wins this season and 18 such performances in franchise history.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 16, 2026

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