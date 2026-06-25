Host Committee Announced for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026
Published on June 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky News Release
(CHICAGO, IL) - The Chicago All-Star 2026 Host Committee today formally announced its leadership and vision for delivering a world-class celebration of women's basketball in one of the nation's premier sports and entertainment destinations. As a city renowned for hosting global sporting events and cultural moments, Chicago will once again take center stage as it welcomes the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game for the second time-reinforcing its status as a hub for innovation, opportunity, and excellence in sports.
Chicago is ready to take center court. The AT&T WNBA All-Star Game's return to the Windy City underscores Chicago's standing as a premier stage for the game's biggest moments and its unmatched ability to rally fans, community partners, and business leaders around women's basketball. With a citywide activation plan already underway, the Host Committee is showcasing the very best of Chicago and driving impact that goes well beyond All-Star Weekend.
"Chicago has always shown up for professional sports, and this summer we're bringing that same passion and excitement to AT&T WNBA All-Star," said Nadia Rawlinson, Co-Chair of the Chicago All-Star 2026 Host Committee and Co-Owner of the Chicago Sky. "From our first activation in January to the community investments we're building around this event, our goal is to create an All-Star experience that reflects the energy, excellence, and ambition of this city - and leaves a legacy far beyond July."
From the outset, the Host Committee has turned this moment into a unifying citywide celebration, activating across civic, business, and basketball circles to build anticipation for AT&T WNBA All-Star:
On January 16, the Host Committee kicked off festivities with a launch event at 167 Green, where business executives, civic leaders, elected officials, and community partners gathered to hear a call to action from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Chicago Sky Co-owner and Operating Chairman Nadia Rawlinson, Chicago Sports Commission Executive Director Kara Bachman, and Host Committee Co-Chair Dwyane Wade.
The momentum continued on February 3 with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert's appearance at The Economic Club of Chicago, a conversation centered on the business of women's sports and the WNBA's growth trajectory.
Through its "Limitless" Dinner Series - and in collaboration with BLCK VC, Capitalize VC, the Chicago White Sox, La Serre, Level Sporting Club, Magellan, and Pinterest - the Host Committee has convened curated conversations in Chicago's iconic hospitality venues, showcasing the city's historic luxury, innovation, and exceptional event spaces ahead of the AT&T WNBA All-Star Weekend.
The Host Committee's two legacy initiatives are designed to extend the impact of AT&T WNBA All-Star long after the final buzzer: the WNBA's Line 'Em Up Initiative and the Chicago Sky Basketball Academy. Line 'Em Up expands access and visibility for girls and women in basketball by bringing the WNBA 3-point line to community courts, while the Chicago Sky Basketball Academy focuses on skills development, mentorship, and pathway-building for young athletes across Chicago.
"Basketball is part of Chicago's DNA. The city has a rich history of producing legends and inspiring generations through the game, which is why it's an honor to serve on the Host Committee for WNBA All-Star 2026," said Candace Parker, Co-Chair of the Chicago All-Star 2026 Host Committee and WNBA Hall of Famer. "This event will celebrate the game at the highest level, but its real impact will be felt in the neighborhoods, schools, and community spaces where the next generation of players is watching, learning, and dreaming."
On March 12, (312) Day in Chicago, the Host Committee partnered with Gatorade, the Chicago Sky, the Chicago Sky Foundation, the Chicago Park District, and Host Committee Ambassadors Allie Quigley and Linnae Harper to unveil Chicago's first community court with the WNBA's Fire Orange 3-point line at (Alexander) Hamilton Park, creating a visible reminder that girls and women belong in the game. In late April, the Host Committee and Chicago Sky Foundation sponsored a trip for Chicago Public School students who attended the (312) Day x Line 'Em Up activation to see Broadway in Chicago's presentation of Hamilton.
The Host Committee's early work has already brought the city together in visible and high-energy ways. The Committee will continue rolling out programming in the weeks ahead as Chicago prepares to welcome the basketball world for an unforgettable All-Star celebration. We are Chicago - never done, never outdone!!
Fans can purchase tickets for AT&T WNBA All-Star events on July 24 and July 25 by visiting www.wnba.com/allstar/2026. For information and updates on the Chicago All-Star 2026 Host Committee and related events, please visit www.2026wnbaallstar.com.
Chicago All-Star 2026 Host Committee
Host Committee Co-Chairs
The Honorable JB Pritzker, Governor, State of Illinois
The Honorable Brandon Johnson, Mayor, City of Chicago
Candace Parker, Chicago Sky Legend and WNBA Hall of Famer
Dwyane Wade, Chicago Sky Co-Owner and NBA Hall of Famer
Michael Alter, Chicago Sky Principal Owner
John Rogers, Chairman and Co-CEO, Ariel Investments
Nadia Rawlinson, Chicago Sky Co-Owner and Operating Chairman
Mellody Hobson, Co-CEO, Ariel Investments
Host-Committee Presenting Sponsors & Partners
Bob Arthur, President and CEO, Magellan Corporation
Kara Bachman, Executive Director, Chicago Sports Commission
Carolyn Braff, Vice President of Sports and Entertainment, PepsiCo
Larita Clark, CEO, Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority
Mike Evans, Director, Trade Relations & Government Affairs, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits
Evan Fieldman, President, Weigel Broadcasting/WCIU
Darrel Hackett, U.S. CEO, BMO Financial Group
Joe Kerwin, Chief Marketing Officer, Lendistry
Dr. Macquline King, Superintendent/CEO, Chicago Public Schools
Christy MacLear, President, Good Chaos
Pritzker Pucker Family Foundation
Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, General Superintendent and CEO, Chicago Park District
Kristen Reynolds, President and CEO, Choose Chicago
Wanji Walcott, Chief Legal & Business Affairs Officer, Pinterest
Kevin Warren, President and CEO, Chicago Bears
Additional Host Committee Members
Adam M. Alonso, President & CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago
Pete Beale-DelVecchio, President & CEO, Special Olympics Illinois
Philip Clement, President & CEO, World Business Chicago
Rosie Drumgoole, Chief Executive Officer, Chicago Cares
Mayda del Valle, Chicago Poet Laureate
Adam Fox, President & CEO, Chicago Sky
Linnae Harper, Chicago Sky Legend and Host Committee Ambassadors Co-Chair
Dr. Megan Hougard, Chief of College and Career Success, Chicago Public Schools
David Kennedy, General Manager of Entertainment, Wintrust Arena
Jack Lavin, President & CEO, Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce
Nora Leerhsen, Acting President, Chicago Transit Authority
Dorri McWhorter, President & CEO, The Executives' Club of Chicago
Kenya K. Merritt, Commissioner, Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events
Dr. Marie Lynn Miranda, Chancellor, University of Illinois Chicago
Joe Myhra, EVP & COO, United Center
Allie Quigley, Chicago Sky Legend, 4x WNBA 3-Point Champion, and Host Committee Ambassadors Co-Chair
Nicole R. Robinson, CEO, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago
Jeff Shapack, Founder & CEO, Shapack Partners
David Snyder, President & CEO, Economic Club of Chicago
Awvee Storey, Executive Director, Sky Cares Foundation and Community Initiatives
Host Committee Ambassadors
Carla Berube, Head Women's Basketball Coach, Northwestern University
Ashleen Bracey, Head Women's Basketball Coach, University of Illinois Chicago
Tethnie Carrillo, Head Women's Basketball Coach, Dominican University
Dodie Dunson II, Head Women's Basketball Coach, Lewis University
Clarissa Flores, Founder and CEO, Level Sporting Club
Michelle Gardner-Bilek, Head Women's Basketball Coach, University of Chicago
Corry Irvin, Head Women's Basketball Coach, Chicago State University
Kira Mowen, Head Women's Basketball Coach, Knox College
Morgan Paige, Head Coach, Loyola University Chicago Women's Basketball
Jill Pizzotti, Head Women's Basketball Coach, DePaul University
Carissa Sain, Head Women's Basketball Coach, Illinois Tech
Zaphoria Smith, Head Women's Basketball Coach, Wilbur Wright College
Deon Thomas, Head Women's Basketball Coach, Roosevelt University
Oliver Wiseman, Head Coach, Benedictine University Women's Basketball
Chicago Sky Host Committee Liaisons
Tania Haladner, Chief Marketing Officer, Chicago Sky
Andrew Ingraham, Director of Sales & Solutions, Corporate Partnerships, Chicago Sky
Meaghan Savin, Director of Strategy & Solutions, Corporate Partnerships, Chicago Sky
Alex Teodosi, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Chicago Sky
Host Committee Friends
Eli's Cheesecake
Illinois Pork Producers
Women Leaders in Sports
Host Committee Production Partners
Frost Chicago
The Revel Group
underdog & company
Host Committee Consultants
Leah Israel, Partner, Lilette Advisors
Jocelyn Moore, Founder & Principal, Jocelyn Moore Consulting LLC
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