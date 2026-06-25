Host Committee Announced for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026

Published on June 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







(CHICAGO, IL) - The Chicago All-Star 2026 Host Committee today formally announced its leadership and vision for delivering a world-class celebration of women's basketball in one of the nation's premier sports and entertainment destinations. As a city renowned for hosting global sporting events and cultural moments, Chicago will once again take center stage as it welcomes the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game for the second time-reinforcing its status as a hub for innovation, opportunity, and excellence in sports.

Chicago is ready to take center court. The AT&T WNBA All-Star Game's return to the Windy City underscores Chicago's standing as a premier stage for the game's biggest moments and its unmatched ability to rally fans, community partners, and business leaders around women's basketball. With a citywide activation plan already underway, the Host Committee is showcasing the very best of Chicago and driving impact that goes well beyond All-Star Weekend.

"Chicago has always shown up for professional sports, and this summer we're bringing that same passion and excitement to AT&T WNBA All-Star," said Nadia Rawlinson, Co-Chair of the Chicago All-Star 2026 Host Committee and Co-Owner of the Chicago Sky. "From our first activation in January to the community investments we're building around this event, our goal is to create an All-Star experience that reflects the energy, excellence, and ambition of this city - and leaves a legacy far beyond July."

From the outset, the Host Committee has turned this moment into a unifying citywide celebration, activating across civic, business, and basketball circles to build anticipation for AT&T WNBA All-Star:

On January 16, the Host Committee kicked off festivities with a launch event at 167 Green, where business executives, civic leaders, elected officials, and community partners gathered to hear a call to action from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Chicago Sky Co-owner and Operating Chairman Nadia Rawlinson, Chicago Sports Commission Executive Director Kara Bachman, and Host Committee Co-Chair Dwyane Wade.

The momentum continued on February 3 with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert's appearance at The Economic Club of Chicago, a conversation centered on the business of women's sports and the WNBA's growth trajectory.

Through its "Limitless" Dinner Series - and in collaboration with BLCK VC, Capitalize VC, the Chicago White Sox, La Serre, Level Sporting Club, Magellan, and Pinterest - the Host Committee has convened curated conversations in Chicago's iconic hospitality venues, showcasing the city's historic luxury, innovation, and exceptional event spaces ahead of the AT&T WNBA All-Star Weekend.

The Host Committee's two legacy initiatives are designed to extend the impact of AT&T WNBA All-Star long after the final buzzer: the WNBA's Line 'Em Up Initiative and the Chicago Sky Basketball Academy. Line 'Em Up expands access and visibility for girls and women in basketball by bringing the WNBA 3-point line to community courts, while the Chicago Sky Basketball Academy focuses on skills development, mentorship, and pathway-building for young athletes across Chicago.

"Basketball is part of Chicago's DNA. The city has a rich history of producing legends and inspiring generations through the game, which is why it's an honor to serve on the Host Committee for WNBA All-Star 2026," said Candace Parker, Co-Chair of the Chicago All-Star 2026 Host Committee and WNBA Hall of Famer. "This event will celebrate the game at the highest level, but its real impact will be felt in the neighborhoods, schools, and community spaces where the next generation of players is watching, learning, and dreaming."

On March 12, (312) Day in Chicago, the Host Committee partnered with Gatorade, the Chicago Sky, the Chicago Sky Foundation, the Chicago Park District, and Host Committee Ambassadors Allie Quigley and Linnae Harper to unveil Chicago's first community court with the WNBA's Fire Orange 3-point line at (Alexander) Hamilton Park, creating a visible reminder that girls and women belong in the game. In late April, the Host Committee and Chicago Sky Foundation sponsored a trip for Chicago Public School students who attended the (312) Day x Line 'Em Up activation to see Broadway in Chicago's presentation of Hamilton.

The Host Committee's early work has already brought the city together in visible and high-energy ways. The Committee will continue rolling out programming in the weeks ahead as Chicago prepares to welcome the basketball world for an unforgettable All-Star celebration. We are Chicago - never done, never outdone!!

Fans can purchase tickets for AT&T WNBA All-Star events on July 24 and July 25 by visiting www.wnba.com/allstar/2026. For information and updates on the Chicago All-Star 2026 Host Committee and related events, please visit www.2026wnbaallstar.com.

Chicago All-Star 2026 Host Committee

Host Committee Co-Chairs

The Honorable JB Pritzker, Governor, State of Illinois

The Honorable Brandon Johnson, Mayor, City of Chicago

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky Legend and WNBA Hall of Famer

Dwyane Wade, Chicago Sky Co-Owner and NBA Hall of Famer

Michael Alter, Chicago Sky Principal Owner

John Rogers, Chairman and Co-CEO, Ariel Investments

Nadia Rawlinson, Chicago Sky Co-Owner and Operating Chairman

Mellody Hobson, Co-CEO, Ariel Investments

Host-Committee Presenting Sponsors & Partners

Bob Arthur, President and CEO, Magellan Corporation

Kara Bachman, Executive Director, Chicago Sports Commission

Carolyn Braff, Vice President of Sports and Entertainment, PepsiCo

Larita Clark, CEO, Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority

Mike Evans, Director, Trade Relations & Government Affairs, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Evan Fieldman, President, Weigel Broadcasting/WCIU

Darrel Hackett, U.S. CEO, BMO Financial Group

Joe Kerwin, Chief Marketing Officer, Lendistry

Dr. Macquline King, Superintendent/CEO, Chicago Public Schools

Christy MacLear, President, Good Chaos

Pritzker Pucker Family Foundation

Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, General Superintendent and CEO, Chicago Park District

Kristen Reynolds, President and CEO, Choose Chicago

Wanji Walcott, Chief Legal & Business Affairs Officer, Pinterest

Kevin Warren, President and CEO, Chicago Bears

Additional Host Committee Members

Adam M. Alonso, President & CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

Pete Beale-DelVecchio, President & CEO, Special Olympics Illinois

Philip Clement, President & CEO, World Business Chicago

Rosie Drumgoole, Chief Executive Officer, Chicago Cares

Mayda del Valle, Chicago Poet Laureate

Adam Fox, President & CEO, Chicago Sky

Linnae Harper, Chicago Sky Legend and Host Committee Ambassadors Co-Chair

Dr. Megan Hougard, Chief of College and Career Success, Chicago Public Schools

David Kennedy, General Manager of Entertainment, Wintrust Arena

Jack Lavin, President & CEO, Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce

Nora Leerhsen, Acting President, Chicago Transit Authority

Dorri McWhorter, President & CEO, The Executives' Club of Chicago

Kenya K. Merritt, Commissioner, Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events

Dr. Marie Lynn Miranda, Chancellor, University of Illinois Chicago

Joe Myhra, EVP & COO, United Center

Allie Quigley, Chicago Sky Legend, 4x WNBA 3-Point Champion, and Host Committee Ambassadors Co-Chair

Nicole R. Robinson, CEO, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago

Jeff Shapack, Founder & CEO, Shapack Partners

David Snyder, President & CEO, Economic Club of Chicago

Awvee Storey, Executive Director, Sky Cares Foundation and Community Initiatives

Host Committee Ambassadors

Carla Berube, Head Women's Basketball Coach, Northwestern University

Ashleen Bracey, Head Women's Basketball Coach, University of Illinois Chicago

Tethnie Carrillo, Head Women's Basketball Coach, Dominican University

Dodie Dunson II, Head Women's Basketball Coach, Lewis University

Clarissa Flores, Founder and CEO, Level Sporting Club

Michelle Gardner-Bilek, Head Women's Basketball Coach, University of Chicago

Corry Irvin, Head Women's Basketball Coach, Chicago State University

Kira Mowen, Head Women's Basketball Coach, Knox College

Morgan Paige, Head Coach, Loyola University Chicago Women's Basketball

Jill Pizzotti, Head Women's Basketball Coach, DePaul University

Carissa Sain, Head Women's Basketball Coach, Illinois Tech

Zaphoria Smith, Head Women's Basketball Coach, Wilbur Wright College

Deon Thomas, Head Women's Basketball Coach, Roosevelt University

Oliver Wiseman, Head Coach, Benedictine University Women's Basketball

Chicago Sky Host Committee Liaisons

Tania Haladner, Chief Marketing Officer, Chicago Sky

Andrew Ingraham, Director of Sales & Solutions, Corporate Partnerships, Chicago Sky

Meaghan Savin, Director of Strategy & Solutions, Corporate Partnerships, Chicago Sky

Alex Teodosi, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Chicago Sky

Host Committee Friends

Eli's Cheesecake

Illinois Pork Producers

Women Leaders in Sports

Host Committee Production Partners

Frost Chicago

The Revel Group

underdog & company

Host Committee Consultants

Leah Israel, Partner, Lilette Advisors

Jocelyn Moore, Founder & Principal, Jocelyn Moore Consulting LLC







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