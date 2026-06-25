Aicha Coulibaly Is Maximizing Every Moment

Published on June 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







For a rookie in the WNBA, the margin for error is razor-thin. For Aicha Coulibaly, it is measured in moments. Operating on a developmental contract that limits her regular-season active appearances, the former Texas A&M standout doesn't have the luxury of easing into a professional rhythm. Instead, her rookie season is a masterclass in hyper-readiness.

"My mentality is stay ready until you don't have to be, and it takes a lot of mental game with that," Coulibaly said. "Being dressed up one day and then the next day not knowing if you're going to play or not ... My mentality is, I'm playing every day, whether I'm on the court or not. [Regardless], I'm helping my teammates, learning from the bench, being focused the whole time, learning the scout, it's going to help me in the long run."

Look no further than the pressure-cooker overtime game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 11. The game was less like a standard June regular-season matchup and more like an intense mid-fall playoff battle. Thrust into a roaring, high-stakes atmosphere against the Indiana Fever, Coulibaly played 15 crucial, gritty minutes, logging six points, six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. While her roster designation might require patience, her game is entirely built for the present.

"The intensity and energy I bring," Coulibaly said of what helps her stay locked in for big moments like those against the Fever. "Every time I step onto the court, I'm going to go as hard as I can, every single day.

"Even in the beginning of the season, I was put in situations like that. I've learned from it each game. I'm [able to] stay poised and not rattle just because it's overtime ... [Gainbridge] was a crazy environment, but I embraced it every time."

Coulibaly didn't reach her ceiling at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Her best performance thus far came during the Sky's dominant 101-78 victory over the Portland Fire June 24, when the rookie scored a career-high 10 points paired with three rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block with a plus-minus of 20.

"We know what we're going to get from AC every single night," veteran guard Natasha Cloud said after the game. "This girl works her [expletive] off every single day. ... It's an amazing feeling to have off the bench, coming in and knowing that you're going to get hard work, you're going to get someone that's going to run through a wall, you're going to get someone that's going to play with grit and someone that's got a dog in her."

With the win marking her 10th activation of the season, Coulibaly has two more games left under a developmental contract.

Introduced in the league's 30th season, teams are permitted to carry up to two developmental players alongside their standard 12-player active roster. These athletes travel and train full-time with the organization, but are capped at a maximum of 12 regular-season activations. The restriction requires strategic roster management, often forcing teams to withhold a player from the active lineup to preserve their eligibility for later in the summer.

"We're winding down games available for her, and I think that also speaks to just how valuable we view her because we want her out there," head coach Tyler Marsh said after the win over Portland.

For the player, this means staying in peak game condition while navigating a schedule defined by sporadic call-ups. As Coulibaly tries to carve out a permanent identity in the league, navigating that instability means leaning heavily into what got her to the W in the first place: fearless defense.

In the WNBA, matching up against elite scorers requires mental finesse as much physicality. Facing stars who have spent years mastering their offensive craft comes with a learning curve and can easily overwhelm a first-year player. With the trust and confidence from Marsh and the Sky's veterans, Coulibaly treats every defensive assignment not as a trial, but as an opportunity to inject immediate energy coming off the bench and disrupt an opposing team's offensive rhythm.

"I feel like my team believes in me, and they know that every single day when I step on the floor I'm gonna give one hundred percent," Coulibaly said. "Coach Marsh says defensively, just be active and be a disturber and that's what I'm best at... Preparation matters. You need to know what the person is good at and try to limit it."

Turning that precise preparation into physical defensive stops is a collaborative effort, and the work done behind closed doors at practice is where Coulibaly's development truly thrives. Backed by the belief of the Sky's veteran leaders and the coaching staff, the organization has deliberately fostered a culture of intentional growth. Ensuring that developmental players receive individual attention and opportunities to grow, even on days they aren't on the active roster, is an investment that hasn't gone unnoticed by the rookie.

As the Sky continue to navigate a highly competitive season, having a reliable, high-energy disrupter like Coulibaly ready to step forward is a luxury for Coach Marsh's rotation. Her journey is a blueprint for the modern WNBA rookie: proving that impact isn't dictated by the number of games on Coulibaly's contract, but by what she does when her number is called.

"Coach [Marsh] believes in me, and I've been putting in the work and trusting the work by not rushing my strength, letting the game come to me little by little and helping my team as much as possible," Coulibaly said. "The vets have been amazing. They support me in every way and so does Jeff [Pagliocca] and the organization. It's been an amazing journey."







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.