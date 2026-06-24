The Case for Skylar Diggins and Kamilla Cardoso for All-Star

Published on June 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







Amid massive offseason acquisitions, in-season injuries and navigating an increasingly competitive landscape, the Sky have been dealt their fair share of obstacles in the early half of the season. Still, there remain silver linings in the team's play, including the candidacy of multiple players for the All-Star Game in Chicago.

Chicago's mid-summer All-Star arguments rest heavily on its interior anchor, Kamilla Cardoso, veteran Skylar Diggins and an explosive, surging rookie backcourt duo in Sydney Taylor and Gabriela Jaquez.

Veteran guard Diggins is putting together a competitive season and strong case for a second straight All-Star nod, which would be her eighth. Averaging 15.4 points and 4.6 assists, both of which lead the team, Diggins has been the stabilizer amid injuries early into the season. Her output in both categories also rank in the top 20 of the league.

She is one of seven players in the league to record at least 14.5 points and 4.5 assists per game, joining the likes of Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Olivia Miles. Her numbers are also similar, with higher efficiency, than her 2025 All-Star campaign, making her an objective fit for the big game. Only four total average those numbers and shoot better than 38% from three.

Cardoso is a clear frontrunner for Chicago in securing a spot for All-Star weekend. The 6-foot-7 center is averaging 12.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and nearly two blocks per game. These are numbers that do not even fully capture how much Cardoso alters opposing game plans with her paint presence.

In a league where dynamic, perimeter-facing forwards dominate the MVP and All-Star conversations, Cardoso is a classic, physical interior anchor. She is essential to the Sky's defense and routinely impacts winning at the rim, highlighted by her recent 26-point performance against Dallas, which was one point shy of tying her career high. 2026 has served as another step forward in Cardoso's all-WNBA potential. Fittingly, a starter or reserve bid this July would mark her All-Star debut.

Beyond the established starters, there are honorable mentions in Chicago of rookies playing well above their draft positions that should be in position to earn an end-of-year spot on the All-Rookie team. Undrafted rookie Taylor is averaging 11.1 points per game off the bench. Taylor recently etched her name into the history books June 11 against the Indiana Fever, becoming the second player in WNBA history to score at least 30 points in just 21 minutes or less.

Complementing Taylor's elite backcourt performances is fellow rookie Jaquez. Selected fifth overall from UCLA, the reigning NCAA national champion has seamlessly adapted her multilevel scoring to the pros. Averaging 10.6 points and 4.6 rebounds, Jaquez has flashed stellar efficiency, highlighted by a masterful 22-point performance against the New York Liberty June 17 where she shot 4 for 5 from deep.

Historically, it can be difficult for rookies to crack the big game. That said, these Sky rookies make strong cases for All-Star events. Taylor's speed and quick handle could earn her a spot in the Skills Challenge, chiefly, while both players could be looked at for the game itself if their output continues to scale up.

Cardoso has earned a legitimate spot in the All-Star conversation through her interior dominance. If her paint presence is paired with a veteran nod for Diggins, or a Saturday night showcase for Taylor and Jaquez, Chicago will have plenty of reasons to tune into All-Star weekend besides home-court advantage.

All-Star takes place in Chicago with the Three-Point Contest and Skills Challenge July 24 at Wintrust Arena and the All-Star game July 25 inside United Center.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 24, 2026

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