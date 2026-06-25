Gabby Williams Stuffs Stat Sheet in Valkyries' Win over Dream

Published on June 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Gabby Williams scored a game-high 23 points with five rebounds, five assists and two stocks (one steal, one block) in the Valkyries' 77-66 victory over the Atlanta Dream at Chase Center on Wednesday. Kayla Thornton added 17 points and five 3-pointers and Cecilia Zandalasini chipped in 14 points and four triples. The Valkyries outscored the Dream by 33 points from behind the arc, making 15 3-pointers compared to just four for Atlanta. Golden State led by as many as 26 points, breaking the game open by outscoring the Dream 22-9 in a decisive second quarter surge.

WILLIAMS AGGRESSIVE AND EFFICIENT

Gabby Williams eclipsed 20 points for the fifth time this season, giving her the most 20-point games in a single season in her career. Williams shot 9-for-16 from the field and 3-for-5 from behind the arc. She was able to get to her spots, but also knocked down some highly contested jumpers as all three of her 3-pointers were step-backs with minimal air space. Williams has taken her scoring to another level in her first season in the Bay and Valkyries fans can reward her by voting for her as a 2026 All-Star.

STIFLING DEFENSE, PARTICULARLY IN SECOND QUARTER

The Valkyries' defense was stifling all night, but particularly in the second quarter as they held the Dream to just nine points on 2-for-14 shooting. The Dream became the third Valkyries opponent to score in single digits in a quarter and make two or fewer field goals. Star forward Angel Reese was held scoreless in the first half and missed eight shots before making her first basket. Atlanta finished the game shooting just 39.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from three. Their three 2025 All-Stars combined to shoot 8-for-32 from the field (25 FG%).

UP NEXT

The Valkyries remain in Ballhalla, hosting a rematch with the Dream on Friday.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 25, 2026

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