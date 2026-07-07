Game Preview: Valkyries at Toronto Tempo - 7/8/26

Published on July 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries head overseas for the first time in franchise history, facing one of the WNBA's newest expansion teams, the Tempo, in Toronto on Wednesday. The Valkyries enter Wednesday's game with the league's longest active winning streak, having won five straight games. After setting an expansion team record for wins in an inaugural season, Golden State is 15-7 and firmly in third place in the WNBA standings in Year 2. The Tempo are 9-11 over their first 20 games in franchise history.

Valkyries vs. Tempo

Wednesday, July 8 | Tipoff: 4 p.m.

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LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries have the longest active winning streak in the WNBA and extended it to five games with a 62-49 victory over the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena on Monday. The Valkyries held the Mystics to just 49 points in the win, the lowest point total by a WNBA team this season. Golden State allowed just 16 points in the second half, marking the first time a WNBA team has accomplished this feat since 2021. The Valkyries overcame their lowest-scoring first quarter of the season by holding Washington to single digits in both the third and fourth quarters. The Mystics were held to just 30 percent from the field (18/60 FG) and 12.5 percent from three (3/24 3PT) by one of the WNBA's top-rated defenses. » Full Game Recap

COMPELLING NOTE:

VALKYRIES: During the Valkyries' five-game winning streak, they have had the WNBA's best defensive rating (92.1 DEFRTG), three percentage points better than the next-closest defense over that span. Over that stretch, they are allowing just 68.0 points per game, 11.2 fewer than the next-closest team.

TEMPO: In the Toronto Tempo's most recent win, star guard Marina Mabrey tied a WNBA record by scoring 53 points and making nine 3-pointers. Mabrey was plus-36 in 32 minutes of a 28-point victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. Mabrey is averaging a team-high 21.1 points per game and ranks fifth in the league in scoring.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 7, 2026

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