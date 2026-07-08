Marina Mabrey Named a Reserve for 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game
Published on July 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo News Release
[Toronto, ON] - The WNBA announced today that Toronto Tempo guard Marina Mabrey has been selected as an All-Star reserve for the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. This marks the first All-Star selection of her career, and the first for the Tempo franchise.
A key member of the Tempo's inaugural roster, Mabrey has put together the best season of her WNBA career in 2026. She is averaging career highs across several categories, including an average of 20+ points per game for the first time in her career, while leading the league with 3.6 three-pointers per game. Mabrey ranks among the league's top five scorers and is tied for first in the WNBA this season in three-point field goals made (64).
"Marina has been instrumental in setting the standard for our franchise from day one," said General Manager Monica Wright Rogers. "Her competitiveness, leadership and impact on our organization and fanbase makes this recognition incredibly well-deserved."
Selected by Toronto through the WNBA Expansion Draft and designated as a core piece of the franchise entering its inaugural season, both Rogers and head coach Sandy Brondello identified Mabrey to be a foundational player for the franchise early on, particularly in its inaugural season.
"Marina's work ethic and commitment to winning show up every single day," said Toronto Tempo Head Coach Sandy Brondello. "She's embraced every challenge, elevated her game and made everyone around her better. We're thrilled to see her recognized as a WNBA All-Star."
On June 25 against the Los Angeles Sparks, Mabrey tied the WNBA single-game scoring record with 53 points in Toronto's 125-97 victory. She also tied the league record with nine made three-pointers; a feat she has accomplished twice already this season. That game marked a three-game stretch (June 19-25) where she scored 113 total points; a WNBA record for most points scored over a three-game stretch.
Mabrey's impact goes beyond the box score - she is 5th in the WNBA for Offensive Wins Above Replacement (2.3) and 8th overall in Wins Above Replacement (2.3), contributing as a key player in the Tempo's wins this season.
"It feels really good to be named a WNBA All-Star," said Mabrey. "After years of hard work and perseverance, it's incredibly validating to be recognized among the best players in the league. I'm grateful to my teammates, coaches and everyone who has supported me throughout my career."
2026 WNBA All-Star reserves were selected by the league's head coaches. The 22nd annual WNBA All-Star Game will take place Saturday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. ET at United Center in Chicago, Ill. The game will air on TSN in Canada. For more information about the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, visit https://www.wnba.com/allstar/2026.
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