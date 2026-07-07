Las Vegas Aces Sign Justine Pissott

Published on July 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces announced today they signed 6-4 guard/forward Justine Pissott, who was drafted out of Vanderbilt in the second round of the 2026 WNBA Draft by Indiana.

Signed as a development player for Indiana, Pissot played one preseason game, scoring 8 points on 2 of 3 from behind the arc in a 109-91 victory over New York.

Pissott started her collegiate career at Tennessee in 2022-23 and aided the Lady Vols to a 25-12 record and the Sweet 16, before transferring to Vanderbilt, for her final three years. While at Vanderbilt, Pissott helped the Commodores to a 74-26 record and three NCAA Tournament appearances. As a senior, she averaged career-highs of 11.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 2.3 apg in leading Vandy to a 29-5 slate, including 13-3 in the SEC, the Sweet 16 and a No. 6 final ranking.

Further, the 3-point specialist saw a vast improvement in her shooting from deep - going from 26.1% in attempting fewer than two 3s a game as a freshman to 42.2% while averaging almost seven 3-point attempts per outing as a senior.

The Tom's River, New Jersey, native was a 2022 McDonald's All-American out of Red Bank Catholic High School.

Pissott also played for USA Basketball as a member of the 2022 USA U18 National Team. She averaged 6.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 2.8 apg en route to the FIBA U18 AmeriCup gold medal.

Pissott will wear No. 13.

One of the original WNBA franchises celebrating their 30th season in the league, the Las Vegas Aces continue play this week at Portland on July 9, with a 7 p.m. tip on The Spot-Vegas 34. Upon returning to Las Vegas, the Aces will play back-to-back games at Michelob ULTRA Arena, starting with a 3 p.m. clash against Phoenix on Saturday, which will stream on Peacock and air locally on The Spot-Vegas 34. On Sunday the Aces have a rematch against Indiana, which tips at 6 p.m. on NBC. Limited tickets are still available for the games, which are anticipated to be sold out.







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