Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike and New York Liberty's Jonquel Jones Highlight Reserves for 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

Published on July 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, the WNBA's fourth-leading scorer and rebounder of all time, highlights the list of 12 players who have been named reserves for the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. The selection is the 11th in Ogwumike's career, tying her with Diana Taurasi for the second most in league history, behind all-time leader Sue Bird (13).

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Chicago at United Center on Saturday, July 25, and broadcast on ABC (8:30 p.m. ET). The game broadcast will be preceded by a special edition of WNBA Countdown (ABC, 8 p.m. ET), and will be followed by WNBA Postgame (ABC, 10:30 p.m. ET).

The reserves were selected by the WNBA's 15 head coaches, who each voted for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position, regardless of conference. The coaches were not able to vote for their own players.

Joining Ogwumike as reserves at the frontcourt position are the Washington Mystics' Kiki Iriafen, the New York Liberty's Jonquel Jones, the Seattle Storm's Dominique Malonga, and the Atlanta Dream's Angel Reese.

The reserves selected at the guard position are the Mystics' Sonia Citron, the Dream's Allisha Gray and

Rhyne Howard, the Toronto Tempo's Marina Mabrey, the Sparks' Kelsey Plum, the Minnesota Lynx's Courtney Williams, and the Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young.

Jones was selected as an All-Star for the sixth time, second-most among the reserves behind Ogwumike. Plum and Young each earned their fifth All-Star selection. Gray and Howard were chosen for the fourth time, Reese and Williams for the third time. Second-year players Citron and Iriafen are All-Stars for the second time. Mabrey and Malonga will make their All-Star debuts.

In addition to these 12 reserves, the 10 starters - four guards and six frontcourt players selected by fans, current players and media were previously announced.

The head coaches for the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be the head coaches of the two teams with the best records following games on Friday, July 10, regardless of conference.

As part of the league's 30th season celebration, WNBA legends Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon will take center stage as honorary general managers for the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game and will draft their respective rosters from the pool of 22 All-Stars. Additional information regarding the general managers' construction of the rosters for Team Cooper and Team Weatherspoon will be shared in the coming days.

If a player is unable to play in the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, a replacement will be named by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game Reserves

Sonia Citron, Mystics (2nd All-Star selection): The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and a WNBA All-Rookie Team selection last season, Citron is an All-Star for the second time in as many seasons. She is averaging career-highs in scoring (18.6 ppg), rebounding (4.1 rpg) and assists (3.5 apg).

Allisha Gray, Dream (4th All-Star selection): An All-Star for the fourth consecutive year, Gray ranks 13th in the league in scoring with a career-high 18.5 ppg. She also ranks seventh in the league in steals this season with a career-high 1.6 spg. The 6-0 guard was the Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month in May.

Rhyne Howard, Dream (4th All-Star selection): The Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2022, Howard is an All-Star for the fourth time in her five WNBA seasons. The 6-2 guard ranks 10th in the WNBA in scoring this season (18.9 ppg). She also leads the league in steals (2.5 spg) and ranks second in three-point shots made per game (3.4).

Kiki Iriafen, Mystics (2nd All-Star selection): The other half of Washington's second-year All-Star tandem, Iriafen was selected with the No. 4 overall draft pick by the Mystics in 2025, one spot behind Citron. A 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Team selection, the 6-3 forward ranks 23rd in the league in scoring (15.5 ppg) and sixth in rebounding (9.3 rpg) this season, both career-high figures.

Jonquel Jones, Liberty (6th All-Star selection): Jones, the 2021 Kia WNBA MVP and 2024 WNBA Finals MVP, is an All-Star for the sixth time in her career, and for the first time since 2024. The 6-6 center leads the Liberty and ranks seventh in the WNBA in rebounding this season (9.0 rpg). In addition, Jones is New York's second-leading scorer (15.1 ppg) behind All-Star starter Breanna Stewart.

Marina Mabrey, Tempo (1st All-Star selection): Now in her eighth season, Mabrey is a first-time All-Star. The 6-1 guard ranks fifth in the WNBA in scoring this season (21.1 ppg) and has twice been named the WNBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week. In a 125-97 win over Los Angeles on June 25, Mabrey tied the WNBA single-game scoring record with 53 points and equaled the league mark for made three-point shots in a game with nine.

Dominique Malonga, Storm (1st All-Star selection): The WNBA's No. 2 overall draft pick in 2025 and a WNBA All-Rookie Team selection last season, Malonga is an All-Star for the first time. The 6-6 center from France leads the Storm in scoring (15.9 ppg) and rebounding (7.4 rpg) and is contributing 1.2 blocks per game, all career-highs.

Nneka Ogwumike, Storm (11th All-Star selection): Ogwumike ranks 18th in the WNBA in scoring (16.1 ppg) and eighth in rebounding (8.7 rpg) this season. The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2012, Ogwumike has been named to the All-WNBA Team eight times, including a spot on the Second Team each of the past four seasons. A 6-2 forward, Ogwumike ranks fourth in league history for career points (7,580) and total rebounds (3,399).

Kelsey Plum, Sparks (5th All-Star selection): Now in her second season with Los Angeles, Plum ranks second in the league in scoring this season with a career-high 23.9 ppg. The 5-8 guard and two-time WNBA champion also ranks sixth in assists with a career-best 6.4 apg. Plum was the MVP of the 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago, where she scored 30 points in her All-Star debut.

Angel Reese, Sky (3rd All-Star selection): Reese, who leads the WNBA in rebounding this season with 11.8 rpg, is an All-Star for the third time in as many WNBA seasons. The 6-4 forward is averaging career-highs in scoring (14.9 ppg) and steals (1.6 spg). Earlier this season, Reese became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 1,000 career rebounds, accomplishing the feat in 79 games, surpassing Tina Charles' mark of 89 games.

Courtney Williams, Lynx (3rd All-Star selection): Williams, who made her All-Star debut in 2021, is an All-Star for the third time in her career and for the second consecutive season. Playing in the Lynx backcourt alongside Olivia Miles, an All-Star starter, Williams has helped Minnesota to a tie for the league's best record, 15-6. She is contributing 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season.

Jackie Young, Aces (5th All-Star selection): The WNBA's No. 1 overall pick in 2019 and a three-time champion with Las Vegas, Young is an All-Star for the fifth consecutive season. The 6-0 guard ranks second on the Aces in scoring, averaging 16.4 points, the third-best figure of her career. She also ranks second among Aces players in assists with a career-high 6.6 apg and has helped Las Vegas to a 15-6 record, tied atop the league standings.

Below is the full roster of 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Stars.

2026 AT&T WNBA ALL-STARS

ALL-STAR STARTERS

PLAYER POSITION TEAM HT BIRTHDATE COLLEGE / COUNTRY YRS EXP ASG

Paige Bueckers Guard Dallas Wings 6-0 10/20/2001 Connecticut 1 2

Caitlin Clark Guard Indiana Fever 6-0 1/22/2002 Iowa 2 3

^Olivia Miles Guard Minnesota Lynx 5-10 1/29/2003 Texas Christian R 1

Kelsey Mitchell Guard Indiana Fever 5-8 11/12/1995 Ohio State 8 4

Aliyah Boston Frontcourt Indiana Fever 6-5 12/11/2001 South Carolina 3 4

Natasha Howard Frontcourt Minnesota Lynx 6-2 9/2/1991 Florida State 12 3

^Jessica Shepard Frontcourt Dallas Wings 6-4 9/11/1996 Notre Dame 5 1

Breanna Stewart Frontcourt New York Liberty 6-4 8/27/1994 Connecticut 9 8

Gabby Williams Frontcourt Golden State Valkyries 5-11 9/9/1996 Connecticut 7 2

A'ja Wilson Frontcourt Las Vegas Aces 6-4 8/8/1996 South Carolina 8 8

ALL-STAR RESERVES

Sonia Citron Guard Washington Mystics 6-1 10/22/2003 Notre Dame 1 2

Allisha Gray Guard Atlanta Dream 6-0 1/12/1995 South Carolina 9 4

Rhyne Howard Guard Atlanta Dream 6-2 4/29/2000 Kentucky 4 4

^Marina Mabrey Guard Toronto Tempo 6-1 9/14/1996 Notre Dame 7 1

Kelsey Plum Guard Los Angeles Sparks 5-8 8/24/1994 Washington 8 5

Courtney Williams Guard Minnesota Lynx 5-8 5/11/1994 South Florida 10 3

Jackie Young Guard Las Vegas Aces 6-0 9/16/1997 Notre Dame 7 5

Kiki Iriafen Frontcourt Washington Mystics 6-3 8/26/2003 Southern California 1 2

Jonquel Jones Frontcourt New York Liberty 6-6 1/5/1994 George Washington 9 6

^Dominique Malonga Frontcourt Seattle Storm 6-6 11/16/2005 France 1 1

Nneka Ogwumike Frontcourt Los Angeles Sparks 6-2 7/2/1990 Stanford 14 11

Angel Reese Frontcourt Atlanta Dream 6-3 5/6/2002 Louisiana State 2 3

^ denotes first-time All-Star selection

YRS EXP denotes number of seasons completed entering 2026 season

ASG denotes number of All-Star selections including 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 25 will be the centerpiece of three days packed with WNBA activities, including the Kia WNBA Shooting Stars and State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest on Friday, July 24 (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET) at Wintrust Arena, and WNBA Live presented by AWS being held Thursday evening through Saturday at McCormick Place. Tickets for WNBA Live presented by AWS are available.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 7, 2026

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