Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on July 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)







This past week the New York Liberty became the first Women's National Basketball Association team to win two Commissioner Cup Championships, two American Hockey League Head Coaching vacancies were filled, and National Women's Soccer League all-time regular season goal scorer forward Sam Kerr signed with Gotham FC.

Highlights from this week come from the Women's National Basketball Association, Canadian Elite Basketball League, American Hockey League, SPHL, National Women's Soccer League, Major League Soccer, MLS NEXT Pro, Canadian Football League, International League, South Atlantic League, California League, Athletes Unlimited Softball League, Ultimate Frisbee Association, Premier Lacrosse League and Women's Lacrosse League.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The New York Liberty defeated the Las Vegas Aces 93-85 at Barclays Center to win the 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship. With the victory, the Liberty became the first franchise in WNBA history to win multiple Commissioner's Cup titles, having previously claimed the trophy in 2023 against Las Vegas. Liberty forward Breanna Stewart became the first two-time WNBA Commissioner's Cup MVP in league history after recording 25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Here are the highlights

Reigning Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings, four-time Kia WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, two-time Kia WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty, and 2024 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever lead the list of 10 players - four guards and six frontcourt players - selected by fans, current WNBA players and media to start in the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Chicago at United Center on Saturday, July 25, and broadcast on ABC (8:30 p.m. ET). The game broadcast will be preceded by a special edition of WNBA Countdown (ABC, 8 p.m. ET), and will be followed by WNBA Postgame (ABC, 10:30 p.m. ET). Stewart and Wilson were each selected as an All-Star for the eighth time, the most selections among the 2026 starters. They will be joined in the starting frontcourt by four-time All-Star Aliyah Boston of the Fever, three-time All-Star Natasha Howard of the Lynx, first-time All-Star Jessica Shepard of the Wings, and two-time All-Star Gabby Williams of the Golden State Valkyries. Joining Bueckers and Clark in the backcourt as starters are 2026 No. 2 overall draft pick Olivia Miles of the Minnesota Lynx and Clark's Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell, a four-time All-Star.

Caitlin Clark broke her silence Friday condemning the negative attention directed toward her, the Indiana Fever and opposing WNBA players. Clark is among a number of players and coaches who have recently been on the receiving end of threats, slurs and verbal harassment.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

CEBL Top Plays of the Week

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced that Head Coach Trent Vogelhuber, Cleveland's bench boss for the past four seasons, was hired by the Blue Jackets as Assistant Coach under Head Coach Rick Bowness. A Cleveland-area native raised in Greater Columbus, Vogelhuber served as Head Coach of the Monsters from 2022-26 following a four-year stint as a Monsters assistant (2018-22), and a seven-season AHL playing career. Trent Vogelhuber, the Monsters' longest-tenured and winningest head coach, departs after nearly a decade to become an assistant coach with the Columbus Blue Jackets, his hometown NHL team. The Monsters' longest-tenured and winningest head coach in club history, Vogelhuber posted a record of 145-108-21-14 (.564 points percentage) in 288 career regular-season games behind Cleveland's bench and led his team to the postseason in three consecutive years (2004-26), a feat never before accomplished by a Monsters head coach.

The American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced that Nick Bootland, assistant coach for the AHL's Hershey Bears for the past four seasons, has been hired by Columbus as the eighth head coach in Monsters franchise history, succeeding Trent Vogelhuber who was promoted to the Blue Jackets as an assistant coach. A Shelburne, ON native, Bootland, 47, helped secure playoff berths in each of his four seasons with the Bears, claiming back-to-back Calder Cup Championships in 2023 and 2024, and the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as 2023-24 regular-season AHL champions. Prior to his time in Hershey, Bootland served as Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations for the Kalamazoo Wings in the IHL2 (2008-09) and ECHL (2009-22) for 13 seasons. During his 929 combined games behind the K-Wings' bench, Bootland secured nine playoff appearances, four division titles, and one trip to the ECHL's Kelly Cup Finals (2011). Bootland's 853 career ECHL games coached and 437 career ECHL coaching wins both rank among that league's top ten all-time. "Nick is an experienced coach who has spent nearly two decades working with and developing young players, said Chris Clark, Columbus Assistant General Manager and GM of the Monsters. "He knows the league very well and we are excited to have him as the next head coach of the Monsters."

Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin and Iowa Wild General Manager Matt Hendricks today announced the hiring of Stu Bickel as the Head Coach of the Iowa Wild, the team's primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). "We're very excited to name Stu as our head coach," said Hendricks. "His ties to both Iowa and Minnesota make him an outstanding fit for our organization. He brings valuable experience from his playing career and has been part of successful teams as an assistant coach. We believe he's ready for this opportunity and will establish a strong, winning culture in our locker room." Bickel, 39 (10/2/86), joins the Wild organization after five seasons as an assistant coach in the AHL, including four with the Coachella Valley Firebirds (2022-26) and one with the Springfield Thunderbirds (2021-22). During his five seasons as an AHL assistant coach, the Chanhassen, Minn., native helped guide his team to the Calder Cup Playoffs each year, including three straight appearances in the Calder Cup Finals (2022-24). Bickel began his coaching career as an assistant coach with his alma mater, the University of Minnesota, for two seasons (2018-20), before spending one season (2020-21) as head coach and assistant general manager of the Minnesota Magicians of the North American Hockey League (NAHL).

Hear from Head Coach Stu Bickel as he returns to Des Moines and shares his vision for the future of hockey in Iowa.

ECHL

The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that Ryan Anderson has been named the team's assistant coach. Anderson will join Riley Weselowski's coaching staff after spending last season with the Utah Grizzlies. Anderson, 40, joins his fourth ECHL franchise in a coaching position. He started as a video coach for two seasons with the Norfolk Admirals in 2015-16. After departing Norfolk, he went to Texas where he served as Head Coach of the Lone Star Brahmas and the Amarillo Wranglers (NAHL). He returned to the ECHL in 2024-25 as the assistant coach of the Reading Royals, then spending last season with the Utah Grizzlies. "I am incredibly honored to join the Cincinnati Cyclones organization and want to thank Owner Ray Harris, General Manager Kristin Ropp, and Head Coach Riley Weselowski for this incredible opportunity," said Cyclones Assistant Coach Ryan Anderson. "Cincinnati has one of the most passionate fanbases and a rich tradition of success in the ECHL. I am excited to work alongside Riley and support his vision for what we intend to build in Cincinnati. I cannot wait to hit the ice, get to work with our players, and give Cyclones fans a team they can be proud of every single night."

The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that CJ D'Alimonte has been named the team's Assistant Coach. D'Alimonte brings extensive coaching experience spanning the NHL, AHL, and ECHL, most recently serving as an assistant coach with the Norfolk Admirals. "I am incredibly grateful to Mitch Giguere, Joe Ernst, and the entire Greensboro Gargoyles organization for the opportunity to join the staff and be part of what's being built here," said D'Alimonte. "I share Mitch's vision of creating an environment where players have the tools, support, and trust they need to maximize their potential. I'm excited to help build a program that is a perennial contender in the North Division and one that the Greensboro community is proud to support." "CJ brings structure, attention to detail, and professionalism to our coaching staff," said Head Coach Mitch Giguere. "Having worked in the NHL, AHL, and now the ECHL, he has gained valuable experience in every aspect of team operations. His ability to connect the details of the day-to-day process with the bigger picture will help us build the culture we want in Greensboro and ensure that everyone is moving in the same direction."

SPHL

The Birmingham Bulls are pleased to announce that Head Coach Craig Simchuk has agreed to a new multi-year contract, ensuring he will continue leading the Bulls behind the bench for years to come. Since joining the organization, Simchuk has established a culture built on accountability, professionalism, and a relentless commitment to winning. Under his leadership, the Bulls have remained one of the Southern Professional Hockey League's most competitive organizations. During his tenure, Simchuk has been recognized as SPHL Coach of the Year three times, a reflection of his consistent excellence. "Craig has proven that he is the right leader for our hockey operations," said Kurt Dinga, Governor/Owner of the Birmingham Bulls. "His passion for the game, commitment to player development, and dedication to representing our organization the right way made this decision an easy one."

The SPHL's Board of Governors have announced major changes to the leagues point system, playoff format, and replay guidelines for the upcoming season.

Ontario Hockey League

Brantford Bulldogs President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Spencer Hyman announced the following updates to the team's Hockey Operations. Gary Roberts has been promoted, the two-time Robertson & Memorial Champion & 1989 Stanley Cup Champion has been named Vice President of Hockey Operations. Roberts, widely regarded as the top performance, health and wellness mind in the game joined the Bulldogs prior to the 2025-26 season as a Sr. Advisor & Director of Player Development. The veteran of 1225 NHL games will now step into a larger role alongside Spencer Hyman in Hockey Operations. 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Brian Burke officially joins the Brantford Bulldogs as Sr. Hockey Operations Advisor.

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

Gotham FC has signed one of the most decorated players in women's soccer history and the National Women's Soccer League's all-time leading regular season goalscorer, inking Australian international forward and former Sky Blue FC star Sam Kerr to a contract through the 2030 season, the club announced in partnership with Dove. Kerr joins Gotham FC as a free agent following the expiration of her contract with Chelsea FC, where she established herself as one of the most prolific forwards in the world. The signing marks a thrilling return to Gotham for Kerr, who played three seasons with the former Sky Blue FC from 2015-17 and set multiple club and NWSL records that still stand. The 32-year-old Kerr will join Gotham in July, pending international transfer certificate clearance. "I'm incredibly excited to return to Gotham FC and to this city," said Kerr. "This club was an important part of my journey, and to come back at this moment, with everything Gotham has built, is really special. The ambition here is clear, and I'm looking forward to helping this team compete for trophies and create more history."

Sam Kerr joins SportsCenter to talk about officially returning to Gotham FC in the NWSL, the USMNT and more.

The North Carolina Courage have agreed to transfer midfielder Manaka Matsukubo to Chelsea F.C. of the Barclays Women's Super League for an agreed-upon fee. Manaka, who was set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2026 NWSL season, had a clause in her contract requiring the Courage to approve any transfer at or above a particular threshold. "Thank you so much for the last three years. I had so many great experiences with this club, and I will never forget them. Thank you to my teammates, coaches, staff, and all the fans for always supporting me. I really appreciate everything you did for me. I'm excited for my next challenge, but this club will always be special to me. Thank you again, and I wish everyone all the best," Manaka said.

Manaka joined the club on loan from Mynavi Sendai during the 2023 season, before the move was made permanent in June 2024. The midfielder made an immediate impact upon arrival, being named the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup Final MVP following her crucial goal in the Courage's repeat win of the tournament.

The North Carolina Courage have signed England international Erica Meg Parkinson through the 2029 NWSL season, with a club option for 2030. Parkinson will use an international roster spot and will be eligible to play when the league's secondary transfer window opens on July 14. The midfielder arrived in North Carolina and began training with the team this week. A star for the England Youth National Teams at multiple levels, Parkinson earned her first senior call-up earlier this year for a pair of World Cup Qualifiers. The midfielder joins the Courage as a free agent following the expiration of her contract with Portuguese first division club Valadares Gaia, where she signed her first professional contract in 2024. "From my first conversations with the club, it was clear that this was a place that aligned with what I want both on and off the field. I've heard nothing but great things about the culture here. The Courage have an exciting style of play that I can't wait to add to. I couldn't be more excited to sign here and take this next step in my career," Parkinson said.

Gainbridge Super League

Dallas Trinity FC announced the appointment of Lee Nguyen as the club's new First Team Manager and Technical Director. Nguyen joins Dallas Trinity after five seasons coaching in the National Women's Soccer League, including helping the Washington Spirit capture the 2021 NWSL Championship, and most recently serving as an assistant coach with Seattle Reign FC. Widely respected for both his distinguished playing career and rapidly rising coaching résumé, Nguyen becomes just the third first team manager in club history. The appointment marks another significant step for Dallas Trinity FC following its acquisition by USL Dallas, LLC, the ownership group behind Atlético Dallas. "This is an important moment for Dallas Trinity FC," said Brian Corcoran, Sporting Director for Atlético Dallas. "Lee's résumé speaks for itself, but what impressed us most was his vision for building a winning culture. Since taking over the club, we've been clear that we want to invest in local players and local coaches whenever we can. Bringing home someone who grew up in this community, earned respect throughout the game as both a player and a coach, and now has the opportunity to lead this club made perfect sense. We're excited to see him lead Dallas Trinity into its next chapter."

Atlético Dallas announced the acquisition of Dallas Trinity FC. The transaction brings together Dallas Trinity FC and Atlético Dallas under the ownership of USL Dallas[VP1], LLC, uniting two ambitious clubs with a shared commitment to growing professional soccer across North Texas. The transaction represents a significant investment in the future of women's soccer and further strengthens Dallas' position as one of the most important soccer markets in the United States. Dallas Trinity FC will continue competing in the Gainbridge Super League and remain an integral part of the North Texas sports landscape. "Dallas Trinity FC would not be where it is today without the commitment, passion, and vision of the Neil family," said Matt Valentine, Founder and Chairman of Atlético Dallas. "They built something special, and we are honored to continue building upon that foundation. Our goal is simple: support the club's continued success, honor its identity, and help create a future where professional women's and men's soccer become defining institutions in Dallas sports. ¬Å

Major League Soccer

Chicago Fire FC announced its acquisition of global football icon and Poland's all-time leading goal scorer Robert Lewandowski as a Designated Player. The prolific striker arrives in Major League Soccer (MLS) with one of the most decorated careers in the sport, having tallied more than 700 goals for his national team and top European clubs, most recently with FC Barcelona, where he helped the club capture the La Liga title last month, while leading the German and Spanish leagues in scoring for eight years. His arrival also underscores the Fire's commitment to putting a top-quality team on the pitch - bringing world-class talent to compete for championships and elevate the Club's global profile. Lewandowski will occupy a Designated Player slot and an international roster spot, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate. His contract will run through the 2027-28 MLS season. "From the day Joe Mansueto and I met for the first time, we set out to build a world-class Club that inspires greatness, unites Chicago and wins championships. Robert embodies those values and represents the standards this city deserves: a champion and a competitor," said Gregg Berhalter, Chicago FC Director of Football and Head Coach.

Tom Bogert joins Chris Wittyngham & Marcelo Balboa as they discuss the recent news of Bayern Munich & Barcelona legend Robert Lewandowski agreeing to join MLS side Chicago Fire FC.

MLS NEXT Pro

Officials from the City of Mansfield and executives from FC Dallas and North Texas SC officially cut the ribbon to open Texas Health Mansfield Stadium in Mansfield, Texas. The stadium will usher in a new era for the club and also for MLS NEXT Pro.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

Seven touchdowns. One unforgettable Canada Day Weekend. Vernon Adams Jr. delivers a dominant performance with 6 passing touchdowns and 1 rushing score.

CFL Plays of the Week

BASEBALL

International League

Royals infielders Abraham Toro, Kevin Newman and Brett Squires turn a triple play for Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers

South Atlantic League

Pirates No. 2 prospect Edward Florentino hammers a pair of home runs for High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers

California League

Giants No. 10 prospect Keyner Martinez logs a career-high 11 strikeouts across six scoreless innings for Single-A San Jose Giants

OTHER SPORTS

Athletes Unlimited Softball League

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League is experiencing growing momentum both on and off the field. Through the first two weeks of the season, average viewership across ESPN platforms is up 181% compared to the same point last year. ESPN has also already upgraded multiple games to larger platforms. 404,000 average viewers for Spark vs. Cascade on ESPN on Sunday, June 21 - a new single-game AUSL record

Bri Ellis walks it off in the 7th. Utah Talons win.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from Week 10 of the 2026 season!

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) announced the closing of a $100 million Series E financing round led by Ares and Joe Tsai, representing the largest capital raise in the history of professional lacrosse. The round also includes a subsequent minority equity investment from ESPN, along with investments from actor, writer and producer Glen Powell, Co-chairman of Wrexham A.F.C, actor and producer Rob Mac (formerly McElhenney), country music singer and songwriter Warren Zeiders, and actor Tony Cavalero. As part of the financing, Co-Head of Ares Sports, Media and Entertainment, Jim Miller, will join the PLL's Board of Directors. Glen Powell will join the PLL as a Creative Advisor and will work alongside founders Paul and Mike Rabil to help bring the first PLL and WLL teams to Texas. The Raine Group served as financial advisor to the PLL on the transaction. Lacrosse has the ingredients to become one of the most exciting growth stories in sports," said Glen Powell, who will be collaborating on storytelling, brand strategy, and creative development with the company. "I'm thrilled to invest in the PLL and WLL and help bring professional lacrosse to the forefront of culture. Starting with my home state of Texas."

Top 20 Plays of June!

Women's Lacrosse League

Top Plays at Midseason!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 7, 2026

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.