Utah Royals Prepare to Honor and Inspire Hispanic Youth at August 2nd Match

Published on July 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







Sandy, UT - Utah Royals FC announced yesterday during a press conference at America First Field, its partnership with local community leaders to celebrate the Copa Tonahuac winners during its August 2nd match against Portland Thorns. The evening, themed Celebrando Nuestro Futuro (Celebrating Our Future) will include a special celebration that recognizes the impact of Latino communities in Utah's growing soccer players and fans.

"So many of the sport's most passionate players, families, coaches, and supporters come from Latino backgrounds," said Kiki Solano, URFC Marketing Director. "Utah Royals FC is proud to celebrate those contributions and strengthen those connections."

Held in conjunction with Federacion de Mexicanos Unidos de Utah, the August 2nd match will feature pre-game, halftime and post-game festivities in recognition of the inaugural Copa Tonahuac champions. Copa Tonahuac is a youth soccer tournament created to expand access to the sport and celebrate the passion for fútbol within Utah's Latino community. In its inaugural year, the tournament includes boys' and girls' divisions for youth ages 9 to 15, and will be held July 24-26 in Salt Lake City.

The event will also highlight Utah's growing role in women's professional soccer as excitement builds following the FIFA World Cup 2026 and looking ahead to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027.

"As a women's professional club, Utah Royals FC wants every young girl in Utah to see that there is a place for her in sports and a pathway to pursue her dreams," continued Solano. "Representation matters, and today's event is about creating those opportunities."

URFC recognizes the importance of investing in youth athletics, creating opportunities for girls in sports, and celebrating the excellence of women athletes who continue to inspire the next generation on and off the field.

Tickets for August 2nd are available now at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/.

The event will also highlight Utah's growing role in women's professional soccer as excitement builds following the FIFA World Cup 2026 and looking ahead to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027.

"As a women's professional club, Utah Royals FC wants every young girl in Utah to see that there is a place for her in sports and a pathway to pursue her dreams," continued Solano. "Representation matters, and today's event is about creating those opportunities."

URFC recognizes the importance of investing in youth athletics, creating opportunities for girls in sports, and celebrating the excellence of women athletes who continue to inspire the next generation on and off the field.

Tickets for August 2nd are available now at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/.







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