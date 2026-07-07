Gotham FC, New York City FC Announce Gotham FC's Historic Move to New York to Play at Etihad Park

Published on July 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







NEW YORK - Two-time and reigning NWSL champion Gotham FC will play home matches at New York City FC's new stadium, Etihad Park in Queens, beginning in 2028, Gotham FC and New York City FC announced Tuesday. The move marks a defining moment in Gotham FC's evolution, giving one of the world's leading women's clubs a matchday environment that reflects its ambitions and provides supporters with a world-class experience.

The agreement manifests a shared vision between Gotham FC and New York City FC to establish New York as a home of world-class professional soccer. For Gotham FC, it marks another defining step in building one of the world's leading women's clubs following its first continental title, second NWSL championship in three seasons and plans for the club's first dedicated training facility in Whippany, New Jersey. It also highlights Gotham FC's commitment to elite environments and accessible fan experiences, with Etihad Park connecting the club to more than 3 million additional people within a 75-minute commute via MTA bus and subway and Long Island Rail Road (LIRR).

"From day one, our ambition has been bigger than championships," said Carolyn Tisch Blodgett, the Governor of Gotham FC. "We are building one of the world's most iconic clubs and helping define the future of women's sports. Our move to Etihad Park reflects that ambition, and we are deeply grateful to New York City FC for their vision and commitment to helping make this historic moment possible. World-class athletes deserve world-class environments, and this move allows us to keep raising the standard for our players, supporters and the game itself. Gotham FC is showing what is possible when you invest boldly in women's soccer, and we are committed to building an experience worthy of the fans who have believed in this club from the beginning."

Today's announcement reflects New York City FC and City Football Group's continued commitment to investing in New York City and advancing the growth of soccer across the five boroughs. From the outset, the vision for Etihad Park has been to create a world-class home for the game, including women's professional soccer at the highest level. With Gotham FC making Etihad Park its new home, that vision has become a reality.

"From the earliest days of planning Etihad Park, our vision was for it to be more than the home of New York City FC," said Marty Edelman, New York City FC Co-Vice Chairman. "We set out to create a venue that would bring the world's game to the world's borough and showcase soccer at the highest level, including women's soccer. Welcoming Gotham FC to Etihad Park is an important step in delivering on that promise and building a world-class home for the game in New York City. We are grateful to Carolyn and the entire Gotham ownership group for their partnership in making this moment possible, and we look forward to working together to elevate the game, inspire the next generation, and shape the future of soccer in New York City and beyond."

"New York State is home to some of the world's greatest sports teams, and we couldn't be more excited to officially add the reigning NWSL champion Gotham FC to our ranks," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said. "Now residents and visitors alike will be able to experience our premier women's soccer team right here in New York City at our first-ever soccer specific stadium - giving players and fans the world-class experience they deserve."

"From Sam Kerr's legendary four-goal comeback to Midge Purce's championship-clinching heroics, Gotham FC has given us some of the greatest moments in women's soccer," said New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani. "Now the next electrifying chapter of that story will be written in New York City. Bringing Gotham FC to Queens means that the young girl kicking a ball around Jackson Heights, Jamaica or the South Bronx will be able to take the train and watch some of the best players in the world in her own city. It means more customers for neighborhood restaurants, more visitors filling our hotels and, most importantly, a permanent home for world-class women's soccer in the greatest city in the world."

Gotham FC supporters can secure season ticket deposits starting at just $28 today at GothamFC.com/NYC to be a part of Gotham FC's inaugural season at Etihad Park in 2028. Existing season ticket members who renew for the 2027 season will automatically retain priority access for 2028, while new supporters can join the list beginning today. Additional details on the seat selection process, premium hospitality offerings and exclusive season ticket member benefits will be announced in the coming months.

Etihad Park will be New York City's first soccer-specific stadium, opening in spring 2027. New York City FC will start play at Etihad Park with the beginning of the 2027-28 MLS season in July 2027, with Gotham FC set to begin play in 2028. In addition to MLS and NWSL matches, Etihad Park will host major international soccer events, including men's and women's Olympic soccer matches in 2028, as well as international friendlies, concerts and other sporting events.

Among its many perks, Etihad Park features The Cube, a seven-story LED gateway welcoming fans; a 9,000-plus-square-foot Supporters Porch outdoor gathering area with seating, 400-square-foot LED display, dedicated tap bar and various food offerings; and the Five Boroughs Food Hall, which will showcase local small businesses representing cuisines from each of New York City's boroughs.

A 25,000-capacity venue, Etihad Park will feature custom spaces for Gotham FC, including the team's own locker room and club merchandise positions in the New York City FC team store. Etihad Park's state-of-the-art LED signage and digital videoboards throughout the bowl and concourses will create a matchday that is unmistakably and exclusively Gotham FC's own, with high-impact branding opportunities for Gotham FC and its partners.

Etihad Park is steps away from the Mets-Willets Point transit station serving the 7 train and LIRR. The stadium will be the country's first all-electric outdoor sports venue, 100% privately funded by City Football Group, and is proudly being built entirely by union labor. Etihad Park is located next to Citi Field in the rapidly growing and historic Willets Point sports corridor, a stone's throw from the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium and the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Next Wednesday, The Queens Classic at Citi Field, presented by CarMax, will offer supporters a first glimpse of the club's future matchday home across the street, with more than 40,000 expected at the NWSL Championship rematch against the Washington Spirit.

Further, Gotham FC's move to Etihad Park continues the momentum from the club's recent training facility news, building on decades of support from communities across New Jersey and New York that helped Gotham FC grow from its origins as Sky Blue FC into one of the premier clubs in world soccer. Announced on June 10, Gotham FC will turn the existing training facility in Whippany, New Jersey, into a 27,000-square-foot performance center focused on high performance, recovery and athlete well-being. Renovations, in collaboration with SHoP Architects, will start late this summer.

Together with Gotham FC's move to Etihad Park in 2028, this summer marks the club's largest infrastructure advancement to date, delivering on its vision to be one of the defining institutions in global women's soccer.

Key Quotes

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr.

"To the reigning NWSL champions, welcome home. We couldn't be prouder to call Gotham FC our newest neighbors here in Queens, as we continue to bring world-class soccer to The World's Borough and its families who maintain an unmatched passion for the beautiful game. With Gotham FC's coming move to Etihad Park, we can't wait to see generations of young girls across Queens grow up idolizing Rose, Tierna, Bruninha and the countless inspirational superstars that will come after them. In bringing yet another elite professional sports team to Queens, the soccer capital of the country, we have scored a remarkable goal for New York City and the sport of soccer."

Jessica Berman, Commissioner, National Women's Soccer League

"Gotham FC's move to Etihad Park is another milestone in the continued evolution of our league. As our clubs create permanent homes that are both world-class and easily accessible, they are strengthening the connection with existing supporters while making it easier for new fans to experience the excitement of the NWSL firsthand. This announcement reflects Gotham FC's ambition, reinforces New York's role as one of the world's premier soccer markets, and demonstrates how infrastructure can help grow the game for generations to come."

Brad Sims, New York City FC CEO

"We are thrilled to welcome Gotham FC to Etihad Park as both of our clubs enter an exciting new chapter. New York City FC and Gotham FC share a belief in what soccer can mean to this city, and with Gotham FC making their home alongside us in what will be a truly world-class soccer stadium in Queens, we have an extraordinary platform to help shape the future of the game in New York City together. Etihad Park will be a place where the world's game comes to life in the world's city for our players, our supporters, our communities, and the next generation of fans. We are proud to call Gotham FC our partner and excited for the future we will build together."

Yael Averbuch West, Gotham FC President of Soccer Operations

"Moving into Etihad Park is a defining moment for this organization. Our players compete at the highest level in the world every single time they step on the pitch, and our matchday will reflect that standard. Access to dedicated facilities, permanent infrastructure and a modern stadium built for soccer in the world's most famous city creates the environment our players need to sustain and build on their excellent on-field performance."

Mark Zarthar, Gotham FC President of Business Operations

"Etihad Park and this historic agreement provide us with a foundation to further establish Gotham FC as a premier global club. This is a pivotal moment that drives our commercial expansion, fan and partner engagement, and our capacity to create a matchday environment befitting our elite players and supporters. The support of the New York-New Jersey community has propelled this club to two championships, and this is the world-class matchday experience our players, fans and partners deserve."

Juan Carlos Amorós, Gotham FC head coach

"This is a very important moment for Gotham FC because it reflects the commitment of the club to keep investing in the team and in the future we are building together. The players and staff work incredibly hard every day to create a team that competes at the highest level. For the club, for the players and especially for our supporters, Etihad Park is going to bring another level of energy. We want it to become a place where our fans can push us, where people feel proud to come and where Gotham FC can continue showing what this team and this club can be."

Tierna Davidson, Gotham FC defender and club captain

"Our move to New York City is a statement by our club leadership that they know we have something special at Gotham FC, and they are committed to ensuring we have the resources and environments to support our continued success. That means everything to the players at this club, and we are looking forward to playing in a world-class stadium and sharing this next chapter with our supporters."

Mandy Freeman, Gotham FC defender and longest-tenured player

"Being a part of this club's journey for more than a decade, I know how much this moment means. So many people have poured everything into helping Gotham FC get here, from the players and staff to the supporters who believed in us long before the championships and the big moments. To know where we started and see where we are going now is really special. This move reflects what this club has become, and I'm most excited for everyone who has been with us every step of the way to experience it with us."

Rose Lavelle, Gotham FC midfielder and leadership group member

"This club has such a special group of people and such amazing fans, and this move, along with the new training center, is a big step in our journey together. As a player, you want to play in world-class facilities that feel like home, and it'll be really exciting to do that in New York City at Etihad Park."







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 7, 2026

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