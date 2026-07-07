Portland Thorns Sign Dutch International Nina Nijstad

Published on July 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that Dutch international midfielder Nina Nijstad has signed with the Club through 2029 following a transfer from PSV Eindhoven Vrouwen for an undisclosed fee, pending her P-1 visa and international transfer clearance.

"Nina is an exciting young prospect that we monitored over several months and we are excited to welcome her to Portland as we continue our work to build a team that will fight for an NWSL Championship," President and General Manager of Soccer Operations Jeff Agoos said. "Nina has a strong ability to contribute effectively on both sides of the ball and has shown high impact potential as she continues breaking into the Netherlands senior national team. We are happy that she chose Portland as the next place to continue her career and we look forward to welcoming her into our environment."

The 23-year-old arrives in the Rose City after three seasons with PSV where she was a major contributor in 2025/26 to secure the club's first-ever league trophy and their second consecutive Eredivisie Cup. Nijstad also brings experience competing in top European competitions with PSV, playing high-level matches in UEFA Women's Champions League Qualifying and the inaugural UEFA Women's Europa Cup. Nijstad appeared in 76 matches across all competitions for PSV, scoring 14 and assisting 17.

Nijstad developed within the Dutch international youth system and was part of the Netherlands squad that went to the semifinals at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. Nijstad made her senior national team debut in a record-breaking 15-0 victory against Indonesia on October 25, 2024, and has gone on to score twice in four appearances.

Nijstad began her professional career in Dutch football at 18-years-old with SC Heerenveen and combined for three goals and five assists in 52 matches through all competitions.







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