Gargoyles Welcome CJ D'Alimonte as Assistant Coach

Published on July 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that CJ D'Alimonte has been named the team's Assistant Coach. D'Alimonte brings extensive coaching experience spanning the NHL, AHL, and ECHL, most recently serving as an assistant coach with the Norfolk Admirals.

"I am incredibly grateful to Mitch Giguere, Joe Ernst, and the entire Greensboro Gargoyles organization for the opportunity to join the staff and be part of what's being built here," said D'Alimonte. "I share Mitch's vision of creating an environment where players have the tools, support, and trust they need to maximize their potential. I'm excited to help build a program that is a perennial contender in the North Division and one that the Greensboro community is proud to support."

After working his way through the coaching ranks in Canadian USports and the Ontario Hockey League, D'Alimonte earned his first professional opportunity as Video Coach with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL. Following two seasons in the American Hockey League, he was promoted to the NHL, where he spent three seasons as Assistant Video Coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2022-23 through 2024-25.

"CJ brings structure, attention to detail, and professionalism to our coaching staff," said Head Coach Mitch Giguere. "Having worked in the NHL, AHL, and now the ECHL, he has gained valuable experience in every aspect of team operations. His ability to connect the details of the day-to-day process with the bigger picture will help us build the culture we want in Greensboro and ensure that everyone is moving in the same direction."

D'Alimonte also assisted the Wheeling Nailers during consecutive playoff runs in 2024 and 2025, where he worked alongside Giguere.

"CJ was a valuable part of our playoff runs with the Nailers," said Giguere. "After the Penguins' seasons came to an end, he joined us for the playoffs and played an important role in helping our team make a push."

D'Alimonte joined the Norfolk Admirals for the 2025-26 season, serving in his first full-time assistant coaching role. He now heads to Greensboro as the Gargoyles prepare for their sophomore season in 2026-27.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Opening Weekend is set for Friday and Saturday, October 16-17, when the Gargoyles host the Reading Royals. For more information about season tickets or group outings, call (336) 365-0295 or email info@gargoyleshockey.com.







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