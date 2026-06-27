First Horizon Coliseum to Host Carolina Hurricanes Preseason Game

Published on June 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Carolina Hurricanes, Greensboro Gargoyles, and First Horizon Coliseum have announced that the defending Stanley Cup champion Hurricanes will hit the ice in Greensboro for a preseason NHL game at First Horizon Coliseum on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. against the Nashville Predators.

Ticket information will be announced at a later date. Gargoyles season ticket members will receive priority access when tickets become available. For more information on how to secure your season tickets today, please contact (336) 365-0295 or email info@gargoyleshockey.com.

The exhibition game will mark the Hurricanes' first appearance in Greensboro since 1999. The franchise came to North Carolina in 1997 and called the Greensboro Coliseum home for its first two seasons (1997-98 and 1998-99) while construction of its current arena in Raleigh was being completed.

The Hurricanes recently captured the franchise's second championship, defeating the Las Vegas Golden Knights in a six-game series to capture the 2026 Stanley Cup.

"Hockey has experienced tremendous growth throughout the South over the last three decades, and moments like this showcase just how far the game has come," said Greensboro Gargoyles President Jon Forsberg. "Whether you're a lifelong Hurricanes supporter who remembers their time in Greensboro, a dedicated Gargoyles fan, or someone attending their very first hockey game, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We are incredibly proud to bring a Stanley Cup Champion NHL team back to Greensboro and give our community the opportunity to be part of a truly special event."







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