Gargoyles Release End of Season 20-Man Roster

Published on June 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes and AHL Western Conference Champion Chicago Wolves, announced their End of Season 20-man roster list as of the June 22, 2026 deadline. All future consideration trades from the 2025-26 season have been completed. The Gargoyles End of Season Roster is as follows:

Forwards: Josh Groll, Shane Ott, Ryan Richardson, Jaxson Murray, Ethan Leyh, Demetrios Koumontzis, Drew Kuzma, Jack Seymour, Jordan Biro, Tian Rask, Tyler Paquette, Eric Martin

Defensemen: Artyom Borshyov, Austen May, Cullen Ferguson, Braden Doyle, Tristan De Jong, Bryan Huggins, Caleb Price, Christian Berger

The ECHL Hockey Operations Department will begin approving contracts for the 2026-27 season on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. The Gargoyles will announce player signings as they are approved by the ECHL.







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