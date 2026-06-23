Gargoyles Release End of Season 20-Man Roster
Published on June 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes and AHL Western Conference Champion Chicago Wolves, announced their End of Season 20-man roster list as of the June 22, 2026 deadline. All future consideration trades from the 2025-26 season have been completed. The Gargoyles End of Season Roster is as follows:
Forwards: Josh Groll, Shane Ott, Ryan Richardson, Jaxson Murray, Ethan Leyh, Demetrios Koumontzis, Drew Kuzma, Jack Seymour, Jordan Biro, Tian Rask, Tyler Paquette, Eric Martin
Defensemen: Artyom Borshyov, Austen May, Cullen Ferguson, Braden Doyle, Tristan De Jong, Bryan Huggins, Caleb Price, Christian Berger
The ECHL Hockey Operations Department will begin approving contracts for the 2026-27 season on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. The Gargoyles will announce player signings as they are approved by the ECHL.
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