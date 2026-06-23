Lions Unveil End-Of-Season Roster

Published on June 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) announced the organization's end-of-season roster on Tuesday.

The 20-player list features several familiar faces for Lions fans, including Anthony Beauregard.

The Mauricie-based club will have until July 7 to extend up to eight qualifying offers to players listed on its end-of-season roster. Players will then have until July 22 to accept those offers. Should a player choose not to return to the organization for the upcoming season, the Lions will still retain that player's ECHL rights.

It should be noted that this list does not include players who were under contract in either the American Hockey League (AHL) or the National Hockey League (NHL).

The complete list is as follows:

Anthony Beauregard (forward)

Ben Hawerchuk (forward)

Mathieu Bizier (forward)

Christopher Inniss (defenceman)

Édouard Charron (forward)

Mathias Laferrière (forward)

Tommy Cormier (forward)

Francesco Lapenna (goaltender)

Jacob Dion (defenceman)

Kale McCallum (defenceman)

Isaac Dufort (forward)

Wyatt McLeod (defenceman)

Landon Fuller (defenceman)

Logan Nijhoff (forward)

Nicholas Girouard (forward)

Jacob Paquette (defenceman)

Jake Gravelle (defenceman)

Anthony Poulin (forward)

Sean Gulka (forward)

Emmett Serensits (defenceman)

As a reminder, the signing period officially begins on June 23, when the Lions may officially begin signing players for the 2026-27 season.







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