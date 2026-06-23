Gladiators Announce 2025-26 Season-Ending Roster
Published on June 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Nashville Predators and the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals, have announced the club's Season-Ending Roster for the 2025-26 campaign. The roster features twenty players, consisting of thirteen forwards and seven defensemen. The roster can be found below sorted by position group.
Forwards (13): Ryley Appelt, Louis Boudon, Mickey Burns, Joey Cipollone, Carson Denomie, Adam Eisele, Kirklan Irey, Mike McNamee, Max Neill, Ryan Nolan, Jack O'Brien, Alex Young, Isak Walther
Defensemen (7): Dylan Carabia, Ryan Conroy, Cam Gaudette, Andrew Jarvis, Brendan Less, Evan Orr, Nolan Orzeck
Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2025-26.
Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7. Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to July 7.
The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season. Any Player who has played in more than 190 professional regular-season games is ineligible to receive a Qualifying Offer.
All regular-season games played in any of the following leagues shall count towards a Player's Rookie/Veteran and Qualifying Offer status.
North America - National Hockey League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Central Hockey League (Defunct, but games played count toward veteran status)
Europe - Czech Extraliga (Czech Republic), Liiga (Finland), DEL (Germany), KHL (Russia), Slovak Extraliga (Slovakia), SHL (Sweden), National League (Switzerland)
The Gladiators open the 2026-27 campaign on October 17th at Gas South Arena when they host the Norfolk Admirals! Secure your seats with a season ticket package by calling our sales hotline at 770-497-5100! Follow the Gladiators on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, and YouTube to stay up to date with all the latest news and events during the offseason; and be the first to see the 2026-27 promotional schedule when it is revealed later in the offseason.
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