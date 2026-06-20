Gladiators Acquire Forward Max Neill as Futures Trades Are Completed
Published on June 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Nashville Predators and the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals, announced on Saturday a series of transactions to complete futures deals made during the 2025-26 season.
The Gladiators acquired forward Max Neill from the Bloomington Bison to complete a trade that sent defenseman Brenden Datema to the Bison on October 14th. Neill, 25, suited up for just two games with Bloomington last season due to injury, after logging 5 goals in 32 games for the Bison in the 2024-25 campaign. The 6'1", 190-pound forward played two seasons of collegiate hockey, scoring 1 goal and 1 assist at Lindenwood University in 2022-23; and 10 goals and 9 assists at the University of Waterloo in 2023-24. The native of Portage La Prairie, MB, made his professional debut in the 2023-24 season with the Utah Grizzlies, where he notched two assists in 17 games.
In a separate transaction, the Gladiators traded forward Max Grondin to the Norfolk Admirals to complete a trade that sent Ryan Conroy from the Adirondack Thunder to Atlanta on August 15th. The future that had been traded to Adirondack was later traded to Norfolk in a separate transaction.
The Gladiators open the 2026-27 campaign on October 17th at Gas South Arena when they host the Norfolk Admirals! Secure your seats with a season ticket package by calling our sales hotline at 770-497-5100! Follow the Gladiators on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, and YouTube to stay up to date with all the latest news and events during the offseason; and be the first to see the 2026-27 promotional schedule when it is revealed later in the offseason.
ECHL Stories from June 20, 2026
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- Rush Complete Future Considerations Trades - Rapid City Rush
- Gladiators Acquire Forward Max Neill as Futures Trades Are Completed - Atlanta Gladiators
- Idaho Steelheads Announce Completion of Future Considerations Deals - Idaho Steelheads
- Ghost Pirates Trade Bryce Brodzinski to Bloomington - Savannah Ghost Pirates
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