Zack Stortini Named First Head Coach in New Mexico Goatheads History

Published on June 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

New Mexico Goatheads News Release







The New Mexico Goatheads have officially found the first head coach in franchise history.

The organization announced today that Zack Stortini has been named head coach ahead of the team's inaugural 2026-27 season at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

Stortini becomes the first coach tasked with leading the return of professional hockey to New Mexico, bringing with him a combination of NHL experience, championship pedigree, player development, and leadership that made him a standout throughout the coaching search process.

From the beginning, Zack stood out because of the energy and leadership he brings to a locker room," said Goatheads General Manager, Jared Johnson. "He understands the importance of culture, accountability, and building a team that fans can rally behind. This is a massive moment for our organization, and we're excited to have Zack leading us into our inaugural season.

Most recently, Stortini served as an assistant coach with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League following three seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Sudbury Wolves. Throughout his coaching career, he has developed a reputation for connecting with players and helping establish strong team cultures while working alongside several NHL prospects.

Before transitioning behind the bench, Stortini played 14 professional seasons, including 257 NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers and Nashville Predators. Widely respected for his toughness, work ethic, and leadership during his playing career, he also won two Calder Cup championships in the American Hockey League, including a 2019 title with the Charlotte Checkers.

Away from the rink, Stortini was also recognized for his impact in the community. During his time in Charlotte, he earned the team's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his charitable and community involvement efforts.

I am grateful to the organization for the opportunity to be the first head coach of the Goatheads and am really looking forward to leading the new ECHL club," said Stortini. "I'd like to thank REV Entertainment, Jared Johnson, and Mike Battaglia for their trust in me, as well as extend a big thank you to the whole Goatheads organization and the Rio Rancho community. I am excited to get started this season.

That momentum is expected to carry directly into Opening Weekend, presented by Del Norte Credit Union, as professional hockey officially returns to New Mexico for the first time in nearly two decades.

Opening Night on Friday, October 16 will mark the first game in franchise history and feature a 6,000 LED glow rod giveaway for fans in attendance. The celebration continues throughout the weekend with rally towels on Saturday night and team posters on Sunday afternoon as the Rio Rancho Events Center hosts the first three home games in Goatheads history.

The Goatheads, proud affiliates of the Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Eagles, officially begin play on Friday, October 16, 2026 at the Rio Rancho Events Center.







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