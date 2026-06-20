Royals Announce Completions of 2025-26 Future Consideration Deals

Published on June 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced the completion of two future consideration deals from the 2025-26 season.

Dealt (2):

(D) Victor Hadfield to Fort Wayne to complete trade which sent (D) Jake Willets to Reading (10/13/25)

(F) Nick Deakin-Poot to Bloomington to complete trade which sent (F) Mikael Robidoux to Reading (3/12/26)

Previously Completed (1):

(F) Austin Saint acquired from Cincinnati (1/14/26) to complete trade which sent (D) Nick Carabin to the Cyclones (10/15/25)

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Home Opener:

The Royals player their home opener at Santander Arena on Saturday, October 24 at 7:00 p.m. against Kalamazoo. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Wings which concludes on Sunday, October 25 at 3:00 p.m. The Royals hoist a record of 9-11-1-3 in home openers with their last home opener victory coming against the Norfolk Admirals, 6-4, on October 23 of the 2021-22 season.

Fans can secure their seat for Opening Night today with a Royals ticket plan. The Royals offer plans ranging from as low as 4 games all the way up to our full season Royals365 Membership.







ECHL Stories from June 20, 2026

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