Scott Davidson Named Assistant Coach of the Atlanta Gladiators

Published on June 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Nashville Predators and the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals, announced on Saturday that the team has hired Scott Davidson as an assistant coach ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Davidson joins the Gladiators after three seasons as an assistant coach for the South Carolina Stingrays, where he helped guide the Stingrays to two berths in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, an overall record of 136-64-8-8 in the regular season, and a Brabham Cup in the 2024-25 season.

The native of Trail, BC, began his coaching career at the Maine Nordiques Academy in 2021 and the Elite Hockey Academy in 2022, helping develop players at the 16U and 18U level before joining the Stingrays' staff in 2023.

Davidson, a former forward, played 33 games in the ECHL with the South Carolina Stingrays in the 2019-20 season, scoring 1 goal and 4 assists. Prior to his time playing for the Stingrays, Davidson played four seasons of NCAA Division I hockey at Quinnipiac University, scoring 15 goals and 26 assists for 41 points in 154 games; and helped the Bobcats to their first ECAC Championship in 2016. He served as the team's alternate captain from 2017-2019 in his junior and senior seasons.

"I'm super grateful and excited for the opportunity with the Gladiators and to work alongside Matt," said Davidson. When asked about what made Atlanta the right fit for him, the Gladiators new assistant coach said, "I certainly don't have all the answers, but having been in the South Division for the past three seasons I've gained perspective on what goes into having a successful season and I'm looking forward to contributing all I have to the players and the Glads organization."

"We're very excited to announce the hiring of Scott Davidson as the Gladiators' new assistant coach," said Gladiators' Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Matt Ginn. "Scott is a good, young coach that has been a big part of the success South Carolina has had the last few seasons. His energy and work ethic have been raved about. Scott is exactly the type of person we're looking to add to the organization and I'm looking forward to start working together."

Scott Davidson joins Matt Ginn behind the bench as Atlanta looks to build upon its impressive 2025-26 season and make consecutive berths in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2012-2013.

The Gladiators open the 2026-27 campaign on October 17th at Gas South Arena when they host the Norfolk Admirals! Secure your seats with a season ticket package by calling our sales hotline at 770-497-5100!

Follow the Gladiators on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, and YouTube to stay up to date with all the latest news and events during the offseason; and be the first to see the 2026-27 promotional schedule when it is revealed later in the offseason.







ECHL Stories from June 27, 2026

Scott Davidson Named Assistant Coach of the Atlanta Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators

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