Gladiators Extend Qualifying Offers to Six Players

Published on July 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Nashville Predators and the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals, announced on Wednesday that the team has extended qualifying offers to six players ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The players who have been extended qualifying offers are listed below:

Forwards (6): Louis Boudon, Jack O'Brien, Adam Eisele, Mike McNamee, Isak Walther, Alex Young

Players who had already signed a contract by July 7 did not need to receive a qualifying offer.

Each team was entitled to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight qualified players. Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a Player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season. Any Player who has played in more than 190 professional regular-season games is ineligible to receive a Qualifying Offer.

All regular-season games played in any of the following leagues shall count towards a Player's Rookie/Veteran and Qualifying Offer status.

North America - National Hockey League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Central Hockey League (Defunct, but games played count toward veteran status)

Europe - Czech Extraliga (Czech Republic), Liiga (Finland), DEL (Germany), KHL (Russia), Slovak Extraliga (Slovakia), SHL (Sweden), National League (Switzerland)

The Gladiators open the 2026-27 campaign on October 17th at Gas South Arena when they host the Norfolk Admirals! Secure your seats with a season ticket package by calling our sales hotline at 770-497-5100!

Follow the Gladiators on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, and YouTube to stay up to date with all the latest news and events during the offseason; and be the first to see the 2026-27 promotional schedule when it is revealed later in the offseason.







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