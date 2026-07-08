Greensboro Gargoyles Announce Qualifying Offers

Published on July 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today their list of Qualifying Offers issued to players and verified by the ECHL Hockey Operations Department.

The Gargoyles have sent Qualifying Offers to the following players: Christian Berger, Jordan Biro, Josh Groll, Tian Rask, Ryan Richardson.

Each team was entitled to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight qualified players. Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Players who had already signed a contract by July 7 did not need to receive a qualifying offer.

Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season. Any player who has played in more than 190 professional regular-season games is ineligible to receive a Qualifying Offer.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Opening Weekend is set for Friday and Saturday, October 16-17, when the Gargoyles host the Reading Royals. For more information about season tickets or group outings, call (336) 365-0295 or email info@gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from July 8, 2026

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