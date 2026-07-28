Jordan Biro Traded to Wichita in Futures Deal
Published on July 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that Jordan Biro has been traded to the Wichita Thunder for future considerations.
Biro finished his rookie year in 2025-26 with 17 points (3G, 14A) during the Gargoyles inaugural season.
Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Opening Weekend is set for Friday and Saturday, October 16-17, when the Gargoyles host the Reading Royals. For more information about season tickets or group outings, call (336) 365-0295 or email info@gargoyleshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from July 28, 2026
- Vote Nugget: Voting Opens for 2025-26 ECHL Mascot of the Year - Rapid City Rush
- Jordan Biro Traded to Wichita in Futures Deal - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Royals Re-Sign Forwards Jeremy Michel, Austin Saint for 2026-27 Season - Reading Royals
- Jordan Steinmetz Returns for Second Season with Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Komets Expand Roster by Two - Fort Wayne Komets
- Florida Agrees to Terms with Forward Isaac Nurse - Florida Everblades
- Tabor Heaslip Gears up for his Rookie Season with the Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rush Announce 2026-27 Promotional Schedule - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Re-Sign Defenseman Conner Hutchison - Adirondack Thunder
- Knight Monsters Name Connor Jones as New Head Coach - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Nailers Re-Sign Aidan Sutter - Wheeling Nailers
- Spencer Blackwell Returns to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Stingrays Land Prolific Scoring Forward Zack Andrusiak - South Carolina Stingrays
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