Jordan Biro Traded to Wichita in Futures Deal

Published on July 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that Jordan Biro has been traded to the Wichita Thunder for future considerations.

Biro finished his rookie year in 2025-26 with 17 points (3G, 14A) during the Gargoyles inaugural season.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Opening Weekend is set for Friday and Saturday, October 16-17, when the Gargoyles host the Reading Royals. For more information about season tickets or group outings, call (336) 365-0295 or email info@gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from July 28, 2026

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