Florida Everblades Equipment Sale on July 19th
Published on July 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced today that it will hold its annual equipment sale on Sunday, July 19, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. A maximum of six to eight people will be allowed in the locker room at one time.
Among the items available for sale are helmets, pants, gloves, new and used sticks, hockey socks, used skates, used goalie equipment, pucks, apparel, and other miscellaneous equipment. Some game-worn jerseys will be available in limited supply. All items are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Those attending the equipment sale should enter through the employee entrance at Hertz Arena, located on the Southwest corner of the building. Once inside, walk straight in and turn left on the arena concourse; the Everblades locker room will be just ahead on your left. Customers should form a single-file line outside the locker room door along the wall.
Purchases can be made with either cash or a credit card. No checks will be accepted. All sales made at the Everblades' equipment sale are final.
For questions or more information regarding the equipment sale, please contact Everblades equipment manager John Sellars via email at johns@floridaeverblades.com.
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