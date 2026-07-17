Florida Agrees to Terms with Defenseman Sean Allen

Published on July 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have agreed to terms with veteran defenseman Sean Allen on a standard player contract for the 2026-27 season.

Allen, 28, rejoins the Everblades for a third season after helping Florida win the Kelly Cup last year. The Puslinch, Ontario native totaled three goals and 14 assists over 54 games for Florida this season, and his 164 penalty minutes finished second in the ECHL. Allen also skated in four playoff games for the Everblades this year, getting his first professional championship in the process. Allen now has six goals, 26 assists, and 314 penalty minutes across 113 games in an Everblades sweater.

The left-shot defender has also played for the Cincinnati Cyclones and Wichita Thunder during his career. Overall, Allen has eight goals, 38 assists, and 815 penalty minutes in 297 ECHL games.

Before turning pro, Allen played five seasons of junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League with the Kitchener Rangers, Oshawa Generals, and Windsor Spitfires. He had two goals, 20 assists, and 381 penalty minutes across 205 games.







ECHL Stories from July 17, 2026

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