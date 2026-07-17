Goatheads Add Lynden Breen to Inaugural Roster

Published on July 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

New Mexico Goatheads News Release







The New Mexico Goatheads continue building their inaugural roster with the addition of forward Lynden Breen for the 2026-27 ECHL season.

Breen arrives in New Mexico after spending the 2025-26 season with the South Carolina Stingrays, where he appeared in 59 regular-season games and recorded 25 points (4 goals, 21 assists).

"Lynden is a highly competitive player who has consistently produced offensively while earning the trust of his coaches in every situation," said Head Coach Zack Stortini. "He brings strong leadership, outstanding character, and a relentless work ethic. Combined with his athletic ability, we believe he'll play an important role in establishing the culture and identity we're building in New Mexico. We're thrilled to have Lynden join the Goatheads."

The Grand Bay-Westfield, New Brunswick native enters his second full professional season after an accomplished collegiate career at the University of Maine.

Over five seasons with the Black Bears, Breen appeared in 144 career games, totaling 115 points (49 goals, 66 assists). He served as captain during his final two seasons and helped lead Maine to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, establishing himself as one of the top forwards in Hockey East.

Breen's breakout campaign came in 2022-23 when he led the Black Bears with 21 goals and 36 points, earned Hockey East Second Team honors, and scored four shorthanded goals. He followed that season by posting 30 points while wearing the captain's "C" in 2023-24 before an injury-shortened final collegiate season in 2024-25.

Following his collegiate career, Breen signed an American Hockey League contract with the Hershey Bears before joining the organization's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. He made his professional debut late in the 2024-25 season and returned to South Carolina for his first full professional campaign in 2025-26.

Prior to his time at Maine, Breen spent time in the United States Hockey League with the Central Illinois Flying Aces and Fargo Force. During the 2019-20 season with Fargo, he led the team with 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists) in 45 games and was named the Force's Most Valuable Player.

The addition of Breen adds another proven leader to the Goatheads' inaugural roster as New Mexico continues preparing for its historic first season.

The Goatheads open the 2026-27 season on Friday, Oct. 16, against the Idaho Steelheads at the Rio Rancho Events Center. Season Ticket Memberships are available now and fans can secure their seats for the return of professional hockey to New Mexico.







ECHL Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.