Matt Register Named Assistant Coach of the New Mexico Goatheads

Published on July 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

New Mexico Goatheads News Release







The New Mexico Goatheads announced today that Matt Register has been named assistant coach ahead of the team's inaugural 2026-27 ECHL season.

Register joins the Goatheads after spending the 2025-26 season with the Allen Americans, where he began the year as a player before transitioning behind the bench as an assistant coach during the season.

"Matt Register brings an incredible level of experience, leadership, and a winning pedigree to our coaching staff, and we're thrilled to welcome him as our assistant coach," said Head Coach Zack Stortini. "Over the course of his 14-year ECHL career, Matt established himself as one of the league's premier defensemen and is among the all-time leaders at his position in games played, goals, assists, and points. As a three-time Kelly Cup champion, he understands what it takes to build and sustain a championship culture."

Register arrives in New Mexico following one of the most accomplished playing careers by a defenseman in ECHL history.

The Calgary, Alberta native captured three Kelly Cup championships during his career, winning with the Allen Americans in 2016 before helping the Colorado Eagles win back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.

Register was named the ECHL Defenseman of the Year three times and earned ECHL All-Star honors on six occasions. During the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs, Register made league history by becoming the first defenseman to earn the June M. Kelly Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award after helping lead Colorado to its first ECHL championship.

Over the course of his ECHL career, Register appeared in more than 800 regular season games and ranks among the league's all-time leaders for defensemen in games played, goals, assists, and points. He also brings extensive postseason experience to the Goatheads' coaching staff after appearing in more than 130 career Kelly Cup Playoff games.

In addition to his time in the ECHL, Register appeared in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wolves, Iowa Wild, and Hartford Wolf Pack.

"Beyond everything he accomplished as a player, Matt has earned tremendous respect throughout the league for his leadership, communication skills, and ability to teach the game," said Stortini. "I'm excited to work alongside him as we build a competitive, hard-working, and winning culture for the New Mexico Goatheads."

Register now brings his championship experience and extensive knowledge of the ECHL to New Mexico as the Goatheads continue building toward their historic inaugural season.

The Goatheads open the 2026-27 regular season on Friday, Oct. 16 against the Allen Americans at Rio Rancho Events Center. Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now as professional hockey returns to New Mexico for the first time since 2009.







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