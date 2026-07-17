Icemen Bolster Blue Line with the Return of Jed Pietila

Published on July 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Minnesota Wild and the AHL's Iowa Wild announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Jed Pietila for the 2026-27 season.

Jed Pietia, 27, returns to the Icemen after posting 13 points (3g, 10a) in 23 games played in Jacksonville in the second half of last season after being acquired from the Toledo Walleye in February.

In two seasons with Toledo, Pietila collected 22 points (5g, 14a) and +8 rating. The 5-11, 190-pound defenseman flourished once in Jacksonville and booted the Icemen's blue line.

Prior to his time in Toledo, the Howell, Michigan resident played two seasons at Michigan Tech, logging 30 points in 75 collegiate games from 2022-2024.

Pietila joins Colby Ambrosio (F), Sasha Teleguine (F) and Jaden Condotta (D) as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2026-27 season.

The Jacksonville Icemen open their 10th Anniversary Season on October 31st against the Atlanta Gladiators. Full and Partial Ticket plans are available by calling 904-602-7825, or by visiting www.jacksonvilleicemen.com.







ECHL Stories from July 17, 2026

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