Trevor Janicke Joins Swamp Rabbits in 2026-27

Published on July 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that forward Trevor Janicke has signed with the team for the 2026-27 ECHL Season.

Janicke is the second newcomer and fifth player announced to the roster for the upcoming season, joining Cade McNelly and returners Jake Murray, Jack Brackett, and Josh Zary.

Janicke joins the Swamp Rabbits following his second professional season, which was spent with the Fort Wayne Komets. The 5'11", 200-pound forward matched his rookie season goal total of 11 and surpassed his assist and point totals with 17 and 28, respectively, along with a +15 rating in 64 contests. Janicke also suited up in 17 Kelly Cup Playoff games, adding an assist in a run that finished in the Western Conference Finals against the Kansas City Mavericks.

Janicke reunites with Head Coach/GM Chad Costello, who was his interim coach with the Rapid City Rush during his rookie year. In the 2024-25 campaign, Janicke earned 25 points in 30 games.

"It helps to be playing in a beautiful place like Greenville, South Carolina. Playing in the South Division is an exciting challenge and I'll welcome that head on. However, if I'm being honest, my decision to come to Greenville came down to Coach Costello. When he and I were together briefly in Rapid City, it was some of the most fun and success I've ever had playing hockey," Janicke said of signing with the Swamp Rabbits and reuniting with Costello. "I learned a ton last season to build into this October: it was my first 'full' season regarding games played and included a long, grinding playoff run finishing two wins from a Kelly Cup Final. I grew as a leader and learned when to say my piece and be more vocal, so I'm excited to bring that to Greenville this year.

"I am a full 200-foot player: I love scoring and shooting the puck, and I was relied upon heavily last season for the defensive and physical side of my game. I can be trusted in any situation, and plan to use my energy, relentless play, and 110% effort approach every time I suit up," Janicke concluded. "I'm excited to meet my new teammates and contribute to what I believe will be a highly competitive team next year. I look forward to the challenge of the South Division and can't wait to help this team win some games."

"Trevor is a massive addition to our roster in every facet, both on and off the ice. I'm really excited to reunite with someone I consider to be an outstanding human being and just as good a hockey player," Chad Costello, Head Coach/GM of the Swamp Rabbits said of his newest signing. "Trevor has my full trust to play in any situation that arises in a game. All of his success on the ice is a direct result of his effort. He's relentless offensively, responsible defensively, and his character will contribute greatly in our locker room. Just as important, Trevor is committed to making an impact in the community. Fans will love watching him compete for us this season."

A native of Maple Grove, MN, Janicke, 25, enters his third professional season with 109 games to his credit: 94 of them have come in the ECHL with the Komets and Rush, where he's earned 22 goals, 31 assists, and 53 points, and the remaining 15 are with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers, where he has an assist to his credit. Before turning professional, Janicke five NCAA seasons with the University of Notre Dame, amassing 44 goals and 85 points in 175 games with the Fighting Irish. He also captained the USHL's Central Illinois Flying Aces and spent two seasons in the United States National Team Development Program, suiting up for the USA in the 2018 U-18 World Junior Championships, earning a silver medal. Janicke was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2019 NHL Draft (5th Rd/#132).

Janicke comes from a hockey family. His brother, Justin, was a former college and USNTDP teammate of his and drafted by the Seattle Kraken in 2021. He recently finished this past season as a runner-up for the Kelly Cup Championship with the Kansas City Mavericks. Their father, Curtis, also went to Notre Dame and racked up 144 points in 125 games across four seasons.







ECHL Stories from July 17, 2026

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