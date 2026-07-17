Knight Monsters Add First Newcomer with Signing of Russell

Published on July 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today the signing of defenseman Bobby Russell.

A native of Langley, British Columbia, Russell joins the Knight Monsters from the Rapid City Rush, where he posted 20 points (5g-15a) in 58 games. Russell also skated in four games last season for the Toledo Walleye, where he notched two assists.

Russell spent the previous season between the Walleye and Greenville Swamp Rabbits, totaling 59 games played and 16 points (4g-12a) between the two teams.

Russell brings a wealth of professional playing experience to Tahoe, as he has appeared in 263 total ECHL games for Greenville, Toledo, and Rapid City, making him one of the Knight Monsters' veteran players for the upcoming season.

The 6-foot, 187-pound defenseman also logged 10 games in the American Hockey League for the Ontario Reign and Charlotte Checkers during the 2021-22 season.

The Knight Monsters open the 2026-27 season at home on Friday, October 23, against the New Mexico Goatheads. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are now available. For more information on becoming a 1645 Club Season Ticket Member, visit knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from July 17, 2026

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