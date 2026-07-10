Goatheads Sign First Player in Franchise History

Published on July 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

New Mexico Goatheads News Release







RIO RANCHO, N.M. - The New Mexico Goatheads announced today that the team has signed forward Grant Ahcan to an ECHL contract for the 2026-27 season, making him the first player in franchise history.

Ahcan becomes the first official member of the Goatheads' inaugural roster as the organization prepares for its historic first season this October.

"Grant Ahcan embodies everything we want the New Mexico Goatheads to represent," said Head Coach Zack Stortini. "He is an outstanding leader, an exceptional teammate, and someone who competes the right way every day. Naming Grant as the first player in franchise history speaks to the culture we are committed to building from day one. We are excited to welcome Grant and his family to New Mexico and look forward to the impact he will make both on and off the ice."

The 24-year-old joins New Mexico following a four-year collegiate career at St. Cloud State University, where he appeared in 114 career games. Ahcan served as team captain during the 2025-26 season, skating in all 36 games while recording four goals and five assists for nine points.

Following the conclusion of his collegiate career, Ahcan signed his first professional contract with the Iowa Heartlanders, making his professional debut in the ECHL late in the 2025-26 season. Earlier this summer, he also earned an invitation to the Colorado Avalanche Development Camp, skating alongside many of the organization's top prospects as he continued his transition to the professional ranks.

Ahcan also brings strong professional hockey ties to New Mexico. His older brother, Jack, spent the past three seasons between the Colorado Eagles and Colorado Avalanche before signing with the Nashville Predators organization this offseason, while his brother, Roman, currently plays for the Cleveland Monsters, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Grant and Jack are also the first siblings in St. Cloud State's Division I era to each serve as team captain.

Before his collegiate career, Ahcan played junior hockey with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the United States Hockey League and the Bismarck Bobcats of the North American Hockey League.

Ahcan is the first player announced for the New Mexico Goatheads' inaugural season as the organization continues assembling its roster ahead of Opening Night on Friday, October 16, at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

Season Ticket Memberships, Half Season Memberships and Quarter Season Memberships are on sale now at NMGoatheads.com/tickets.







ECHL Stories from July 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.