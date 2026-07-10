Oilers Acquire Forward Caiden Gault

Published on July 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, announced on Friday the exchange of Cade McNelly to acquire rookie forward Caiden Gault.

Gault, 24, comes to Tulsa having played 14 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the 2025-26 season, scoring two goals and recording four assists for six points.

Prior to his professional experience, the newly received skater finished his collegiate senior season at Northern Michigan University as an alternate captain, finishing with 16 goals and two assists for 18 points in 33 games for the Wildcats in 2025-26.

"Caiden showed through his college years that he can score," said head coach Rob Murray. "He has good size, and he led Northern Michigan in points last season and followed that up by proving he can score at the ECHL level with Greenville."

The 6'2, 179 lbs. Oakbank, Manitoba native began his college career at Ferris State University, playing three seasons for the Bulldogs, compiling 20 goals and 17 assists in 77 games for a total of 37 points from 2022-25.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from July 10, 2026

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