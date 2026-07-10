Komets Co-Owner Bill Franke Passes Away

Published on July 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - Komets co-owner Bill Franke died in Fort Wayne on July 10 at the age of 85. He leaves behind a lasting legacy with the team.

After the Komets relocated to Albany, New York, in 1990, Bill and his brothers Steve, Michael, David, and Richard quickly acted to keep professional hockey in Fort Wayne. They acquired the Flint franchise of the International Hockey League, restoring the sport to the city. Under their leadership, the Komets competed in five leagues and won seven championships. For 36 years, Bill was a proud minority owner with his brothers.

Bill worked at Navistar/International Harvester until his retirement in the mid-1990s. He then dedicated himself to co-owning and managing Komet Kuarters, the team's merchandise and pro shop, until his full retirement.

"Bill was everyone's friend," said David Franke. "He was the best big brother you could ask for. We are dealing with his loss as a family."

In 2017, Bill and his brothers, along with Scott Sproat, were honored as Mad Anthony Red Coat recipients.

"He loved Coldwater Lake and his home there. We are mourning the loss of our family patriarch together," Franke also said.

Bill's legacy continues through his daughters, Tammy and Rachel, his brothers Steve and David, and his sister Mary. He was preceded in death by his brothers Richard and Michael, and his wife Barbara.







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