Christopher Inniss Returns to the Lions

Published on July 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) announced on Friday that they have signed defenceman Christopher Inniss for the 2026-27 season.

A native of Longueuil, Quebec, the right-shot blueliner signed his first professional contract with the Lions on April 14 and appeared in the club's final two regular-season games of the 2025-26 campaign.

Prior to turning professional, Inniss spent the previous four seasons with Concordia University. In 104 U SPORTS games, he recorded 24 points while helping the Stingers capture an OUA division championship and advance to the U SPORTS University Cup final.

Selected in the first round of the 2017 QMJHL Draft, Inniss played five junior seasons with the Rimouski Océanic, Saint John Sea Dogs and Chicoutimi Saguenéens. During his final junior campaign, he served as an alternate captain and enjoyed the most productive offensive season of his junior career.

Excited to continue his journey in Trois-Rivières, Inniss is looking forward to returning to the Colisée Vidéotron and playing in front of the Lions faithful. "I'm very excited to be back with the Lions and can't wait to contribute to the success of this great organization and play in front of our dedicated fans," said Inniss.

With this signing, Inniss becomes the sixth player under contract with the Lions for the 2026-27 season, joining Anthony Beauregard, Mathias Laferrière, Landon Fuller, Édouard Charron and Jake Gravelle.







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