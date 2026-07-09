Jake Gravelle Returns to the Lions

Published on July 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) continued building their roster for the 2026-27 season on Thursday by announcing the return of defenseman Jake Gravelle.

Gravelle joined the Lions on February 5 after appearing in 28 games with the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) in England before deciding to return to North America. In 26 games with Trois-Rivières, the right-shot defenseman recorded three goals and six assists for nine points while posting an impressive +13 rating.

The 5-foot-11 defenseman spent four seasons developing at Western University, where he totaled 17 goals and 57 assists for 74 points in 84 games. His strong collegiate career earned him OUA West Division Defenceman of the Year honors in 2022-23, and he was later named to the OUA West Division Second All-Star Team during the 2024-25 season.

A native of North Bay, Ontario, Gravelle also completed his junior career in his home province, skating in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Mississauga Steelheads and Hamilton Bulldogs. Over 130 career OHL games, he recorded seven goals and 31 assists for 38 points while accumulating 117 penalty minutes.

The Ontario native is excited to return to Trois-Rivières for another season. "I'm really excited to be back in Trois-Rivières this season. Even though I arrived late last year, I loved my time here and can't wait to see our fans again. Looking forward to seeing you all very soon!"

Gravelle's return adds valuable depth to the Lions' defensive corps as he joins Anthony Beauregard, Mathias Laferrière, Landon Fuller, and Édouard Charron among the players already under contract with Ron Choules' squad for the 2026-27 season.







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