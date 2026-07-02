Édouard Charron Returns to the Lions

Published on July 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions, affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, continued to build their roster for the 2026-27 season on Thursday by announcing the return of Quebec forward Édouard Charron.

Charron was one of the key additions made by General Manager and Head Coach Ron Choules during the final stretch of last season.

The 24-year-old forward joined the Lions on March 2 and appeared in 19 games, recording two goals. Deployed in a defensive forward role, he became a valuable contributor on the penalty kill, logging important shorthanded minutes.

Prior to joining the Lions, the 6-foot-1 forward spent four seasons with the Concordia University Stingers in U SPORTS (OUA East Division). Over 102 career games, he totaled 14 goals and 24 assists for 38 points.

During the 2024-25 season, Charron helped Concordia capture the OUA championship and advance to the U SPORTS National Championship, where the Stingers fell in the final.

Before beginning his university career, the Sainte-Hélène native played 153 games in the QMJHL with the Drummondville Voltigeurs. He recorded 25 goals and 42 assists for 67 points while serving as an assistant captain during his final junior season with the Centre-du-Québec club.

Charron is excited to continue his professional career in Quebec and return to play in front of the Trois-Rivières faithful. "I'm extremely happy to be able to play my first full professional season close to home. I had the opportunity to experience what it's like at the end of last season, and I can't wait to continue the journey."

Charron joins Beauregard, Laferrière and Fuller among the players already announced by the Lions for the 2026-27 season, which gets underway on Friday, October 16.

He also becomes the first player on the Lions' roster to qualify as a rookie for the upcoming season. Under ECHL rules, a player retains rookie status if he has appeared in fewer than 25 professional games during his career.







ECHL Stories from July 2, 2026

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