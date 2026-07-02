Sam Craggs Returns for 2026-27 Season
Published on July 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
TOLEDO, OH - Forward Sam Craggs will once again suit up for the Walleye, marking his sixth consecutive season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2026-27 ECHL season.
Craggs, of Elmhurst, Illinois, collected 32 points (13G, 19A) and 42 penalty minutes in 70 games last season while serving his third straight season as an alternate captain. Craggs ranks in multiple top-10s for the Walleye, ranking in games played (5th, 283), points (8th, 160), goals (6th, 73), shots (10th, 440), penalty minutes (9th, 193), power play goals (5th, 21), shorthanded goals (T-3rd, 3), shorthanded points (T-9th, 4), game-winning goals (6th, 13), unassisted goals (T-5th, 4), and first goals (7th, 12).
Craggs has spent his entire pro career with the Walleye, tallying 160 points (73G, 87A) over 283 games. Prior to his pro career, Craggs played five collegiate seasons at Bowling Green State University, accumulating 64 points (30G, 34A) over 181 games as a Falcon.
ECHL Stories from July 2, 2026
- Forward Charlie Combs Re-Signs with South Carolina for 2026-27 Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gargoyles Announce Schedule Changes for Three Games During 2026-27 Season - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Sam Craggs Returns for 2026-27 Season - Toledo Walleye
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