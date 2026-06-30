Brandon Hawkins Returns for Sixth Season in Toledo

Published on June 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, OH - Forward and Team Captain Brandon Hawkins has agreed to terms for the 2026-27 season, marking his sixth season as a member of the Toledo Walleye.

The 31-year-old led the ECHL in power-play goals (14) and shots (300), ranked second in points (78), goals (35), and tied for second in power play points (32) in the 2025-26 season. He earned several leaguewide recognitions, earning his fourth-consecutive All-ECHL First Team selection, in addition to taking home the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for December 2025, and the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending December 21, 2025. He posted 43 assists, 20 penalty minutes, and a +6 in 69 games in addition to his goal and points totals.

Over the course of the year, Hawkins hit 400 professional and ECHL games, 300 Walleye games, 400 Walleye points, the franchise records for both points and power play points, 400 ECHL points, 200 pro and ECHL goals, and 200 Walleye assists.

Hawkins has totaled 474 points (225G, 252A) in 412 career ECHL games with Toledo, Fort Wayne, and Wheeling while adding seven points (3G, 4A) in 30 career American Hockey League games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rochester, Cleveland, Chicago, and Grand Rapids.

In addition to his counting stats, the Walleye Captain has padded his career accolade list quite well. He is a Kelly Cup Champion (2021, Fort Wayne), a four-time ECHL All-Star selection, as well as being named Captain of the 2023-24 ECHL Team, and the second-ever back-to-back ECHL Most Valuable Player, joining Allen's Chad Costello (2015-16, 2016-17). He is also tied for the most ECHL Player of the Month selections in league history with four. Hawkins also has sliced through the Toledo record books since joining the team for the 2021-22 season. "The Mayor" as he is known in the Glass City, passed former Walleye forward Shane Berschbach (393) for the most points in Toledo Walleye history back on April 3, 2026, in Kalamazoo. Hawkins leads the team in points (405), goals (186), power play goals (67), power play points (156), game-winning goals (30), first goals (28), insurance goals (25), overtime goals (4), unassisted goals (14), and shots (1,577). The last of Berschbach's records left to chase down are games played (376; needs 49), assists (277, needs 49), and power-play assists (99, needs 11). The two franchise legends have gone back-and-forth in the +/- column, as Hawkins holds an 80-77 lead heading into the 2026-27 season. His next target will be to pass Toledo Storm legend Rick Judson's Toledo ECHL record of 441 career points, needing only 37 more points to claim that record.

Prior to turning pro, Hawkins tallied 108 points (46g-62a) in 141 career collegiate games with Bowling Green State University and Northeastern University. Hawkins highlighted his amateur career with a Hockey East Championship and being named to the Hockey East All-Tournament Team with Northeastern during the 2018-19 season. Hawkins also made the WCHA All-Rookie Team with Bowling Green State during the 2014-15 season. Hawkins also won the NAHL Rookie of the Year and made the NAHL All-Rookie First Team with Texas during the 2012-13 season after leading the NAHL in goals with 35.







ECHL Stories from June 30, 2026

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