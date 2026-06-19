Walleye Complete Four Trades

Published on June 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release









Forward Greg Smith with the Greensboro Gargoyles

(Toledo Walleye) Forward Greg Smith with the Greensboro Gargoyles(Toledo Walleye)

TOLEDO, OH - Today, the Toledo Walleye completed four trades across the ECHL, fulfilling future considerations obligations.

Forward Greg Smith was received from Greensboro via Rapid City to complete the trade of forwards Darian Pilon and Bobby Russell to Rapid City on November 11, 2025. The Ajax, Ontario, native spent the majority of his 2025-26 campaign with the Greensboro Gargolyes, but also appeared with the Adirondack Thunder, totaling 26 points (15G, 13A) and 30 penalty minutes in 61 games between the two. He previously had played for Adirondack in 2024-25 (51 GP, 7 G, 10 A, 17 Pts, 16 PIMS) following two partial seasons in the SPHL with Roanoke and Adirondack (2023-25; 23 GP, 1 G, 9 A, 10 Pts, 31 PIMS). His ECHL career totals to 43 points (22G, 21A) and 46 penalty minutes in 112 games. Prior to turning pro, he played four seasons at Lakehead University, accumulating 38 points (14G, 24A) and 90 penalty minutes over 91 collegiate games.

Forward Nick Nardecchia (nar-DEECH-ee-ah) was acquired from Wichita to complete the trade of defenseman Tanner Palocsik on March 9, 2026. The Macomb, Michigan, native posted 20 points (5G, 15A) and 36 penalty minutes in 71 games. Prior to turning pro, he skated four seasons as a Ferris St. Bulldog, accumulating 31 points (12G, 19A) and 88 penalty minutes over 127 games during his time in Big Rapids, Michigan.

Cash considerations were received to complete the trade of forward Tanner Edwards to South Carolina on November 3, 2025.

Forward Tanner Kelly has been traded to Jacksonville to complete the seven-player trade from February 23, 2026. Kelly posted 50 points (25G, 25A), 40 penalty minutes and a +13 in 66 games as a rookie for the Walleye.

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ECHL Stories from June 19, 2026

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