Oilers Receive Defenseman to Complete Future Considerations Deal

Published on June 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, receive defenseman Max Ruoho from the Worcester Railers to complete a future considerations deal with Savannah, which sent former Oiler, Jaxson Wiebe, to the Ghost Pirates. Worcester fulfills its futures deal with Savannah via the trade.

Ruoho, 25, heads to Tulsa after spending five games with the Railers in the 2025-26 season, recording two assists and registering a +5 on the ice. Prior to Worcester, the Madison, Wisconsin native made his professional debut, spending time in the SPHL with the Pensacola Ice Flyers (2025-26) where he picked up his first pro point with one assist in five games played.

"Max showed an ability to compete in Juinor and that is what we can expect from him," said head coach Rob Murray. "He adds a bit of toughness and playmaking ability to our team and he is excited to come to Tulsa."

Prior to his professional career, the newly acquired defenseman concluded his college career with the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, playing 50 games for the Blugolds and scoring two goals, along with 27 assists for 29 points over two seasons (2024-26).

The 6'0, 174 lbs. blueliner began his collegiate days at Niagara University (2022-24), stacking eight assists in 33 games for the Purple Eagles.

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ECHL Stories from June 19, 2026

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