Walleye Announce 2026 Protected List

Published on June 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Walleye announced its protected list for 2026. Below the list of players is a description of the protected list.

Forwards: Trenton Bliss, Christopher Brown, Sam Craggs, Tanner Dickinson, Jordan Ernst, Reilly Funk, Kyle Gaffney, Cole Gallant, Cam Hausinger, Brandon Hawkins, Chad Hillebrand, Nolan Hutcheson, Conlan Keenan, Tanner Kelly, Brandon Kruse, Mitch Lewandowski, Nolan Moyle, Nate Roy, Garrett Van Wyhe, and Johnny Waldron

Defensemen: Campbell Cichosz, Jack Duff, Riley McCourt, Brendan Michaelian, Dylan Moulton, and Colin Swoyer

Goaltenders: Matt Jurusik and Liam Souliére

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2025-26 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2025-26, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2025-26 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.







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