Thunder Announces 2025-26 Protected List

Published on June 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today its protected list of players from the 2025-26 season.

The list consists of 29 players, which includes eight defensemen, 18 forwards and three goaltenders.

Defense (9): Dominic Dockery, Reid Irwin, Tyler Jette, Robert Kincaid, Nolan Kneen, T.J. Lloyd, Tanner Palocsik, Kirby Proctor, Nico Somerville

Forwards (17): Peter Bates, Gavin Best, Spencer Blackwell, Dillon Boucher, Matt Crasa, Nick DeGrazia, Jay Dickman, Ryan Finnegan, Kyle Jeffers, Cameron Mitchell, Nick Nardecchia, Declan Smith, Michal Stinil, Oliver Tarr, Jake Wahlin, Kobe Walker, William Zapernick

Goalies (3): Trevor Gorsuch, Connor Hasley, Roddy Ross

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2025-26 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2025-26, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2025-26 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. EST on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. EST on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2025-26.

The schedule for the 2026-27 season is out, and we are counting down the days until Opening Night! Join us on Saturday, October 17 as we host the Tahoe Knight Monsters and help us celebrate our 35th Anniversary Season. Contact us today for more information.

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2026-27 season. Lock in your seat for all of our 36 home games and catch all the action as we head into our 35th anniversary season.







ECHL Stories from June 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.